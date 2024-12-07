Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune share plenty in common - and a few key differences. The former tests its contestants' knowledge via carefully constructed clues, while the latter introduces an element of chance via its titular spinning wheel. In recent years, both game shows have also changed a little. They've gotten new hosts - Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings took over for the late Alex Trebek, while Wheel of Fortune saw Pat Sajak retire and Ryan Seacrest take over. But those changes have led to criticism of both shows; some might be deserved, and some is probably hyperbole. But it turns out that watching Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune could result in some major cognitive benefits for viewers.

Cognitive Experts Say ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Improves Viewers' Mental Health

Image via ABC

According to Glen R. Finney, who's a member of the American Academy of Neurology, watching Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune is a way to enhance viewers' learning capabilities. "Game shows have a number of cognitively stimulating features that could provide cognitive benefits," Finney told the New York Post. "We know that engaging in regular cognitive activities like this that challenge you can boost mental acuity." This makes a lot of sense: Jeopardy! manages to have a collection of clues from across different categories, which can result in contestants - and viewers - expanding their knowledge base no matter what side of the screen they're on. There's another positive side effect to this, according to Dr. Ashley Curtis "As we age, we actually tend to hold onto the long-term semantic memory or memory for general knowledge that we previously learned," Curtis said. "What game shows like Jeopardy! can do is to train and improve the ability to access this stored memory information more quickly, which could prove beneficial in everyday life, particularly for older adults."

It's not just viewer memory that improves by watching game shows. Curtis also highlighted that Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune can improve your mood, and even strengthen your bonds with your family. She says that watching with family members, whether it's via webchat or in the same room, can boost one's mood. Again, it's not hard to see her point. Families often gather together to watch game shows, or in the case of Family Feud, work together to win them - having that common goal, and that sense of community, is beneficial. But the benefits that come from watching Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune can last long after you switch the TV off.

‘Jeopardy!’ and 'Wheel of Fortune' Can Inspire Viewers to Learn More

Close

It turns out that Jeopardy!'s collection of clues can lead to viewers actively wanting to expand their knowledge base. If there's a clue about Greek mythology, you'll want to seek out books like The Odyssey. If there's a clue about cooking, you'll add new recipes to your cookbook. This can help stave off cognitive decline, and strengthen a viewer's memory - which is a far cry from the often-peddled myth that TV will rot your brain. Rather, the phrasing should be that certain shows will actually give you brainpower! It can even work wonders for your mood: studies show that getting an answer right, no matter if you're a viewer or a contestant, can boost your self-confidence. It genuinely feels good when you get the right answer to a question, and a boost in self confidence can lead you to seek out new experiences - which goes hand in hand with wanting to expand your newfound knowledge.

A big part of what makes Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune must-watch TV, other than the obvious mental benefits, is the way both shows are structured. From the brightly colored sets to the interactions with the hosts, they're crafted to encourage viewers to follow along with the game and even test their own knowledge. Seacrest, in particular, has an easygoing demeanor that makes his interaction with hosts feel genuine; Jennings is able to meet contestants' knowledge due to his record-breaking streak as a Jeopardy champion. Though Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have recently experienced pushback, the underlying health benefits can't be ignored. So if you've been looking to brush up on your knowledge or you need a pick-me-up, these two series are worth a watch.

Jeopardy will be available to stream starting in early 2025.