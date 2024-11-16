Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two shows that have a similar setup, but entirely different vibes. The former relies on contestants utilizing their trivia knowledge to solve clues, while the latter involves a fair deal of chance (whether contestants spin the wheel or try to solve a puzzle). Many of the differences also boiled down to the men who hosted those shows, as Pat Sajak brought a jocular energy to Wheel's set (though this could sometimes result in some less-than-flattering moments on his part). At the same time, the late, great Alex Trebek projected an air of composed Canadian calm when he hosted Jeopardy! But what fans might not know is that Sajak and Trebek pulled off a unique prank on viewers and the contestants in the '90s.

‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Switched Hosts for April Fools’ Day

On April 1, 1997, viewers of Wheel of Fortune were shocked when Alex Trebek walked onto the set. "Welcome to our special, Tuesday, April 1 edition of Wheel of Fortune. I'll leave you to figure out why I am here today," Trebek said in his usual unflappable manner. From there, he proceeded to have a conversation with Sajak's wife Lesly, and then revealed the contestants for that week's episode...who happened to be Sajak and his co-host Vanna White! Later, Sajak would return the favor by hosting that night's episode of Jeopardy! (though, sadly, Trebek didn't participate as a contestant). This wasn't the first time Trebek hosted Wheel of Fortune; he filled in for original host Chuck Woolery for a week and even pointed it out in his opening monologue.

In switching hosts, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune not only pulled off a great prank but also let Sajak and Trebek switch up their hosting styles. Though he was still smooth, Trebek got the chance to fire off a few jokes, including one where he said that he shouldn't compete in any form of Jeopardy! Sajak was also fairly composed, greeting a contestant who had won the previous day as if the two were old friends – and to that contestant's credit, he went along with the joke. But the switch-up was also a great example of how to do an April Fools' joke. Nowadays, most April Fools' jokes are overcomplicated pranks built to humiliate others, but Sajak and Trebek managed to have a laugh that wasn't at anyone else's expense. Even the outcome of Wheel of Fortune was positive, as Sajak and White managed to raise $250,000 for charity.

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Latest Prank Involved Jared Leto

Image via ABC

Wheel of Fortune pulled off another April Fools' switcheroo this year, and it involved Jared Leto. Leto appeared on the show, escorting Vanna White and then immediately jumping into a $1,000 toss-up with the contestants. But what made this April Fools' prank baffling is that, after the puzzle, Sajak took over hosting the rest of the episode as if nothing happened. Even stranger was the reaction to Leto's presence; or rather, the lack of a reaction. Whatever anyone can say about Leto's body of work, the man is still recognizable due to his acting career and his work as a musician. Wheel of Fortune should have leaned fully into the bit by having Leto participate as a host on the show; if nothing else, it would have been a memorable episode.

Leto appeared on Wheel of Fortune last year with his brother Shannon, though it was mainly to promote a new tour for their band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. The entire appearance was awkward, from the Leto brothers' interactions with Sajak to a puzzle that was clearly designed to promote their upcoming tour. Whereas Sajak switching places with Trebek was a one-of-a-kind prank, Leto's appearances on the show were just bizarre and didn't really amount to much.

The Sajak/Trebek switcheroo went viral due to a post on Twitter last year, as fans expressed surprise while also lamenting that such a prank would be rare nowadays. Maybe one day, current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest could pull off a similar bait-and-switch. It could be the shake-up both hosts need, not to mention it would be pretty funny.

