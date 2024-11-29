There is no doubt that each contestant on Jeopardy! deserves to be there based on their ability to retain information easily. Additionally, some of them are the smartest people I have ever seen. Ken Jennings has won 74 consecutive games, and James Holzhauer deserves his flowers as well for being the third-highest-earning American game show contestant ever, and overall, being a genius. These men and certain other contestants throughout the years are absolutely smart – but that does not mean every person to have ever competed on the show is a genius.

As I said before, everybody that has ever participated on Jeopardy! has to be smart in general in order to even make it onto the show, but not everyone is a brainiac. In fact, most contestants are just talented when it comes to remembering information they have once studied. The people who have stepped behind the podiums have memorized everything they have ever learned, which benefits them while competing on the show.

The More You Study, the Better You Will Play

Image via ABC

It is a known fact that people competing on Jeopardy! are not told what to study specifically, they are just constantly practicing and exploring any topic that they think they will be quizzed on. This is why I believe most contestants are simply great at memorizing. When someone is consistently testing themselves, reading flashcards, practicing hundreds of questions, and retaining the answer to each one of them, they will become amazing at memorizing information. You do not need an advanced degree in memorizing and studying, you just have to remain focused.

It is amazing to watch these players instantly answer any question thrown their way, and that is because of how often they spend studying the most random facts and information. According to contestant Dr. Monica Thieu, people competing on Jeopardy! do not just retain information easily, they remember even the smallest details that surround them while studying: who they were with, what they were reading, and how they learned the information. Practicing this technique makes it easier for contestants to quickly answer during the show.

Related ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Played the Most Legendary Prank The two biggest game shows in history had one of the most unique crossovers.

Information Is Easily Remembered

Image via ABC

One of my personal favorite champions, Amy Schneider, made history by becoming the first-ever transgender woman to win and break records. Amy had been asked in the past how she became so smart, and she decided to explain in an essay titled, "How I Got Smart." She wrote, "One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside my control. With this approach, I'll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well." Although Amy went on to explain that she does not have a photographic memory, she is great at researching a topic and remembering even the tiniest detail. She compared pieces of knowledge and facts to threads, saying that "following those threads is a richly rewarding experience, and one that will not only make you better at Jeopardy!, but better at living in society." From what I have gathered from Amy, the more someone studies, the better they will play the game.

Although I do believe that certain contestants who have competed on Jeopardy! are some of the smartest people I have ever seen, I think a lot of it has to do with studying and memorizing. The more a person retains information and creates ways to remember it, the easier it will be for them.

Jeopardy! is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Jeopardy! Release Date September 10, 1984 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on Amazon Prime