Everybody's got a hungry heart for more of Jeremy Allen White playing Bruce Springsteen, and Disney is here to deliver at CinemaCon. During the Mouse House's two-hour presentation on Thursday, a new sizzle reel was shared exclusively to attendees that shed some more light on the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, about The Boss's journey to creating his stripped-down sixth album, Nebraska. Collider's Britta DeVore was seated at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the presentation of the sneak peek and received a new look at The Bear star amid the pivotal moment in his musical career.

While we've already seen White dressed as the spitting image of the "Born in the U.S.A." singer, the reel goes much deeper.

Bruce is recording on his own at the start of the teaser, happy and content to be doing the work by himself before he’s pulled into the big game. We see him through flashbacks into his childhood with Stephen Graham starring as his father. Through the years, we see him as a young man dancing with his mother in the living room, and then spending time, presumably, at Asbury Park on the carousel with his girlfriend. These moments are cut together with sold-out shows featuring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss wearing his recognizable flannel outfits and performing to sold-out arenas.

Written and directed by Scott Cooper of Crazy Heart and The Pale Blue Eye fame, Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes's 2023 novel Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. It's the first official biopic authorized by Springsteen and, instead of showing the artist at his highest heights, gives context around the pivotal decision to compose a more personal acoustic album and the process behind it all. Nebraska was a game-changer for The Boss, and for music as a whole, still being hailed as a masterpiece to this day for its darker sound and powerful messages about the state of the world in comparison to his prior youthful, anthemic work. Moreover, its creation was also a departure from his prior five studio albums, as he recorded all 17 songs on a four-track cassette from his bedroom in New Jersey.

White Has Already Earned Approval From The Boss Himself