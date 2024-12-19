Jeremy Allen White's seen his career take off in recent years: not only was he a major part of Shameless, but his role in The Bear has led to critical acclaim including an Emmy, and leading roles in dramas like The Iron Claw. But what fans of White's work may not know is that he was in what's considered to be one of the worst movies ever made. That film is Movie 43, which isn't just infamous for its near-lack of humor but for the immense cast it managed to wrangle. In addition to White, this movie has Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Chris Pratt, Emma Stone, and Kate Winslet — not to mention some serious talent behind the camera with Elizabeth Banks and James Gunn! Yet a number of factors, including a bizarre production, led to Movie 43's failure. But it turns out that White might have turned in one of the better — and genuinely hilarious — performances in Movie 43.

Jeremy Allen White Plays a Kid With the Worst Homeschool Experience in 'Movie 43'

Image via Relativity Media

Most of Movie 43 has premises that either swing into gross-out humor (Pratt's segment comes to mind) or skating copyright infringement (the "Superhero Speed Dating" segment is begging for DC Comics to slap Movie 43's producers with a lawsuit). But the segment starring White, titled "Homeschooled," has a premise that's actually funny. White plays Kevin Miller, a teenager who's homeschooled by his parents Robert (Liev Schreiber) and Samantha (Naomi Watts). Robert and Samantha decide to give Kevin the "full high school experience," which leads to some hilarious moments. Robert plays the school bully, tying Kevin to a flagpole, and also plays the gym teacher, who pelts him with dodgeballs. He even throws a party and locks his son out of the house. "Homeschooled" also rides the line between disturbing and hilarious when Samantha tries to give Kevin his "first kiss." The reaction on White's face says it all.

What makes "Homeschooled" one of the few funny parts of Movie 43 is that it was directed by someone who actually had experience in comedy. Director/co-writer Will Graham had previously worked for the satire website The Onion, and would go on to create A League of Their Own and Daisy Jones and The Six for Prime Video, both of which gathered critical acclaim. Graham knows how to stage each joke so that it has setup and payoff, but he also leans into the awkward moments. It's completely disturbing that a teenager's parents are so dedicated to replicating every single experience of high school, but it's also hilarious to see how committed they are.

Jeremy Allen White's 'Movie 43' Character Started a Trend in His Future Roles

Close

"Homeschooled" is one of the more consistent parts of Movie 43, and that extends to its ending. In the closing scenes, it's revealed that Robert and Samantha have been talking to their neighbors about their homeschooling efforts, and the neighbors look rightfully disturbed. However, when Kevin comes into the room and seems to be well-adjusted, they relax... until he brings out his girlfriend. Said "girlfriend" happens to be a homemade doll with Samantha's face taped on it. What makes this funny, rather than disturbing, is how White acts like a normal teenager throughout. He says hi to the neighbors, and he lets his parents know he'll be out late. It's only when he breaks out the doll that things get weird... especially when he tries giving it a girl's voice.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Movie 43 would also kickstart a trend of White portraying men who grew up in families that are dysfunctional at best and destructive at worst. In The Bear, he's playing a chef who inherited a sandwich shop from his late brother, and, combined with the pressures of working in fine dining, this leads to an overwhelming perfectionist streak. Shameless had him playing the second-oldest Gallagher sibling, Lip, who would get into fights and a string of shaky relationships as a way to deal with his father Frank (William H. Macy) being a destructive alcoholic. Even The Iron Claw tackles a destructive family dynamic, as it's based on the Von Erich family and their wrestling dynasty. White found his groove, and he surprisingly owes some of that to Movie 43.

Movie 43 is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video