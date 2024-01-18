Known for his roles as reckless but loyal Lip Gallagher in the hit family drama show Shameless and, most recently, as Carmy Berzatto in the critically acclaimed (yes, chef!) comedy-drama series The Bear, the two times Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White has established himself as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Although these are arguably his two most well-known on-screen counterparts, Allen White has landed other intriguing parts that showcase his undeniable talents.

The Iron Claw, which has recently been released in theaters, is among the star's best big-screen projects. But what are other films of his worth checking? From Beautiful Ohio to Fremont, these are the best Jeremy Allen White movies audiences don't want to miss.

10 'Beautiful Ohio' (2006)

Director: Chad Lowe

The star's first role came in Chad Lowe's coming-of-age drama set in the 1970s, which follows a teenage boy (Brett Davern) who is often overshadowed by his older, math-prodigy brother (David Call). The surprising aspect of the film is that the entire dysfunctional family "comes of age" and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, too.

While Beautiful Ohio is far from being Allen White's best movie, it was a pretty important milestone for the now Emmy-winning actor, launching him into the industry. Although Lowe's movie lacks depth and drags a bit, it will still provide audiences who are into family dramas a decent time in front of the screen.

9 'The Rental' (2020)

Director. Dave Franco

Directed by Dave Franco, The Rental centers around two couples (Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Allen White and Sheila Vand) on an oceanside getaway. While everything seems to be going according to plan at first, they all grow suspicious that the host of their rental may be spying on them, and their stay takes sinister turns.

Franco's slow-burn modern Hitchcockian thriller attempt is far from being a top-notch horror, and it is arguably not a particularly essential movie in the genre. However, despite its basic storyline, this cabin in the woods slasher still features some engaging bits and a great score. Jeremy Allen White shines as the explosive Josh in The Rental.

8 'Bad Turn Worse' (2013)

Director: Simon Hawkins, Zeke Hawkins

In Bad Turn Worse (or We Gotta Get Out of This Place), three Texas teens (Mackenzie Davis, Allen White, and Logan Huffman) escape their hometown. However, they get sucked into the seedy world of organized crime when one of them steals from the wrong man.

Simon and Zeke Hawkins' Western crime film may not be top-notch when it comes to the beloved genre, but it is a decent effort even if it did waste some of its potential. With great execution, stylish cinematography, and good acting performances (Davis surely stands out), Bad Turn Worse features an entertaining, well-plotted story. On the downside, its plot twists are a bit predictable and fall a bit short of expectations.

7 'Rob the Mob' (2014)

Director: Raymond De Felitta

Based on the true story of modern-day Bonnie & Clyde, Rob the Mob centers around a young Queens couple named Thomas (Michael Pitt) and Rosemarie Uva (Nina Arianda), who executed a plan of robbing whomever they find inside Mafia-friendly social clubs. In the meantime, the two stumble upon a secret that could help the FBI dismantle New York's crime syndicate.

Raymond De Felitta's offbeat Bonnie and Clyde-esque romantic crime movie combines the comedy and thriller genres with great results; it makes for an engaging and captivating meditation on reckless love with great performances by its lead actors. Allen plays Tommy's younger brother, Bobby, in Rob the Mob; although he has a minor role, he shines every time he steps on screen.

6 'The Speed of Life' (2007)

Director: Ed Radtke

One of the star's earliest roles on the big screen was a rebellious kid named Sammy, who robbed cameras with his friends on the crowded streets of New York and retreated into the footage they found. Although an indie, more obscure film, The Speed of Life is arguably one of Jeremy Allen White's most compelling.

What makes this Ed Radkte film stand out is not only Allen White's performance — which, especially at such a young age, awed audiences and certainly elevated the movie — but also the dramatic themes it tackles, including the growing pains of adolescence. Furthermore, the painfully underrated The Speed of Life is sharply written, with strong character arcs and a simplistic premise that manages to keep audiences invested.

5 'Fingernails' (2023)

Director: Christos Nikou

Released just last year, Fingernails tells the story of Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan's (Allen White) relationship, which is put to a controversial advanced technology test and proven to be "true love." However, Anna, who then takes a position at the love testing institute, isn't sure, and that is when Amir (Riz Ahmed) steps into her life.

Introducing a cool, but provocative Black Mirror-ish concept, Christos Nikou's 2023 film provides food for thought, reflecting on the idea that test scores are not always accurate, especially when it comes to something as personal and intimate as one's feelings. Despite lacking depth, as Collider's Ross Bonaime argued in his review, Fingernails is an intriguing dystopian watch that those who enjoy the genre should check out. Furthermore, it is elevated by strong performances, namely from The Bear's star.

4 'Afterschool' (2008)

Director: Antonio Campos

Apart from The Speed of Life, Afterschool was also an early showcase of Jeremy Allen White's talents. The film, which stars Ezra Miller as the protagonist (a sociopath, much like other characters the star usually plays in darker films), centers on a prep school student who films the drug-related deaths of his classmates by accident and is asked to assemble a memorial video.

Antonio Campos' directorial debut movie is an uncomfortable watch and even an unpleasant one at times; that is partly what makes it worth checking out. Examining voyeurism and sending out poignant messages on violence and abuse in schools, Campos' film, which makes the school setting a terrifying scenario to gaze upon, is filled with great, naturalistic performances (including Allen White) and an original narrative.

3 'After Everything' (2018)

Director: Joey Power, Hannah Marks

Co-starring the lead of the fan-favorite horror It Follows, Maika Monroe, Jeremy Allen White steps into the shoes of a 23-year-old New Yorker who meets a charming young woman and receives a concerning diagnosis in the same week. While Elliott's world is initially turned upside down, a heartwarming relationship blossoms between the two. The question is, is Elliott's illness the real test of their bond?

Joey Power and Hannah Mark's After Everything is better than general audiences initially expected, offering an enthralling narrative that highlights the challenges that sustain relationships at any age. Although it features some cliché bits, After Everything is an enjoyable film given how heartfelt and genuine it feels. Overall, it is truly a must-see Jeremy Allen White feature that will have fans swooning.

2 'Fremont' (2023)

Director: Babak Jalali

Babak Jalali's movie follows lonely Afghan refugee Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a former translator for the U.S. military who now works for a fortune cookie factory. Struggling to get her life back in order in Fremont, California, Donya is suddenly hit with the idea of sending out a special message in a cookie.

Tackling themes of survivor's guilt and feeling displaced, especially as an oftentimes forgotten refugee, the vastly underrated and tender Fremont is an utterly captivating and humane movie that captures what it is like to experience loneliness while far from home. With funny deadpan humor and a bittersweet narrative, Jalali's feature is among the best Jeremy Allen White films. The actor plays Daniel, a mechanic that Donya befriends in this wonderful gem.

1 'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Director: Sean Durkin

The biggest film in Jeremy Allen White's career so far is possibly last year's anticipated A24 drama that tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers (played by Zac Efron, Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons). The Iron Claw follows the famous siblings as they make history in the competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Directed by Sean Durkin, the R-rated The Iron Claw has been getting nothing but praise all around the globe. Sending thoughtful messages about family bonds, fatherhood, love, and grief, this true drama is equal parts touching and absorbing, elevated by stellar performances. Although everyone involved seriously commits to the bit, Efron successfully delivers the performance of his career.

