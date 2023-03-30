Dungeons & Dragons has grown in popularity over the years, thanks to shows like Stranger Things and The Legend of Vox Machina re-introducing elements of the game into pop culture. Paramount also has plans to forge a multimedia empire, including a television series and the movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. But Honor Among Thieves isn't the first time that Dungeons & Dragons has been brought to the big screen. That honor — or dishonor, depending on who you ask — goes to the Dungeons & Dragons film directed by Courtney Solomon in 2000.

A lifelong fan, Solomon had grand plans for the film. He wanted to make it "the Star Wars of the fantasy genre." including a then-massive budget of $100 million and a wish list of directors including James Cameron. But he had to settle for filming in Prague after a lengthy writing process and potential studio partnerships falling through. Despite Solomon's clear love for the genre, the final product falls into most of the traps that would plague fantasy films prior to the release of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. (Ironically, New Line — the studio that would produce the LOTR trilogy — purchased the distribution rights to Dungeons and Dragons.) It bombed at the box office and also received a critical thrashing, with many comparing it to a made-for-TV film rather than a big-budget blockbuster.

A large part of the criticism was laid at the feet of the cast. Most of it was directed at Marlon Wayans, especially as his Snails feels out of place in the fantasy setting. There's also the fact that he's not funny, which is something you'd never think someone would say about one of the Wayans brothers. But one person manages to stand out and be the best thing in the movie. That person is Jeremy Irons, and he happens to be playing the antagonist!

Jeremy Irons Goes Way Over the Top — and We Love It

Irons plays the mage Profion, who is attempting to seize power from the Empress of Izmir Savina (Thora Birch). But he's not interested in ruling; his main goal is to take control of Savina's scepter so that he can have dominion over the all-powerful gold dragons. Irons' performance is so enjoyable because he's taking large bites out of the scenery with every appearance, making him the most interesting thing in the film. Take the opening scene, where Profion attempts to use a scepter to control a gold dragon. From the minute he descends the stairs, Irons is in full ham mode — he even lovingly pulls a prototype scepter from its hinges, stroking it against his cheek. And of course there's the outrageously hammy line: "You don't like that, do you?! Gooooood — I could use every ounce of your rage!" This continues throughout the film, including the scene where the Council of Mages confers. Irons' fiery speech isn't just one of the better parts of the movie; it also possesses an energy that the rest of the cast and crew desperately needed.

Irons Wasn't Even Supposed To Be In The Film

Ironically, Irons hadn't even considered doing Dungeons and Dragons. When the casting process was winding down, he was renovating a castle he had purchased and flat-out turned down the first offer. It took the convincing of Joel Silver, who had boarded the film as an executive producer, for Irons to board the film. And judging from Irons' performance, he may have caught on that the film was going to be a potential disaster and decided to have some fun with the material. If that's the case, then he definitely made the right choice. In fact, he and Bruce Payne seem to be in a contest for who can chew the most scenery.

The irony continued to abound, as despite its critical and commercial drubbing Dungeons & Dragons spawned two direct-to-DVD sequels. Payne would return in the first sequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God. It turns out that his character Damodar was cursed by Profion to walk the Earth and never die. And even though Payne continues to ham it up, the film could have used more of Irons' unhinged performance. In fact, it would be good to see Irons bring this same kind of unhinged energy to future roles.