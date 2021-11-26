He also talks about his reaction when he first saw Jared Leto on set and in his makeup.

With director Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Jeremy Irons about making the true crime story. During the interview, Irons talked about the way Ridley Scott works with multiple cameras and very few takes, how Scott creates a calm set and always works very fast, his reaction when he first saw Jared Leto on set in his makeup, and more. In addition, he talked about making Watchmen, if he had any idea when he was voicing Scar in The Lion King that he would become a huge film around the world, and the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen anything he’s done.

Inspired by the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, House of Gucci tells the events that lead Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) to hire a hitman to shoot and kill, her then ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Rounding out the all-star cast is Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, and Salma Hayek. The script was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

If someone has never seen anything he’s done what is the first thing he wants them to watch?

Did he have any idea when he was voicing Scar in The Lion King that he would become this huge film around the world?

Did he have any idea Watchmen was going to turn out so great?

What is it like working with Ridley Scott and the way he uses multiple cameras to film a scene?

Why he loves working with multiple cameras and not having to worry about matching the previous take.

How Scott creates a calm set and always works very fast.

What was his reaction when he first saw Jared Leto on set and in his makeup?

