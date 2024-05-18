As an actor, Jeremy Irons has seemingly done it all, given he could be deemed an EGOT winner if he had a Grammy (sub in Golden Globes instead of Grammys, and he’d qualify). He isn’t confined to the world of cinema, therefore, as an actor, but some of his most well-known roles have been in film. He’s excelled across numerous genres, and though he’s played a fair few villains, he’s also been great in more heroic lead roles and non-villainous supporting roles.

With credits dating back to the start of the 1980s, Irons has been a prominent actor within the film industry for decades, ensuring plenty of noteworthy roles. The following make up some of the very best, and are ranked below, attempting to take into account both the quality of the film and how much Irons specifically shines within it.

10 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' (2021)

Director: Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros.

Including a Zack Snyder movie in any ranking of any sort is going to be divisive, and there are likely as many people who won’t think Zack Snyder’s Justice League deserves a spot here as there would be people who think it should be higher. Snyder inspires hatred from some and intense devotion from others (both camps seem extreme, sometimes), but Zack Snyder’s Justice League is an impressive achievement in many ways, and even detractors would concede it’s much better than 2017’s Justice League.

Jeremy Irons has a fairly limited role in the movie, reprising his turn as Alfred Pennyworth from 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and brings a level of gravitas to the character on top of having a good dynamic with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. It’s an exhausting and bombastic movie, but as a grandiose superhero epic, Zack Snyder’s Justice League does impress, for the most part. Now, onto some slightly better different movies.

Watch on Max

9 'Margin Call' (2011)

Director: J.C. Chandor

Image via Lionsgate

The 2007–2008 financial crisis inspired its fair share of movies throughout the early to mid-2010s, with The Big Short addressing it specifically, and The Wolf of Wall Street perhaps being inspired – or made extra relevant – by it on a more thematic/abstract level. Those films were darkly comedic and had biographical angles to them, whereas Margin Call is more serious and has fictionalized characters, feeling more like a drama/thriller film rather than a black comedy.

The tension is kept high throughout Margin Call thanks to it covering a rather short period of time, exploring how various people at an investment bank react to the beginning of the aforementioned financial crisis. It’s a movie with an impressive ensemble cast, with Jeremy Irons being one of many actors who get to shine in it, playing a cutthroat and calculating CEO named John Tuld.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Inland Empire' (2006)

Director: David Lynch

Image via 518 Media Absurda

If you don’t include Twin Peaks: The Return, then Inland Empire is, to date, the final film David Lynch directed, and there’s an argument to be made that he saved the weirdest for last. It’s a long and surreal drama/horror movie that’s intentionally quite unpleasant to look at visually, and has a premise that involves an actress losing her grip on reality in increasingly unsettling ways.

Inland Empire is a film that mostly belongs to Laura Dern, who’s easily the most prominent character in the movie and a big reason why much of it works (well, her and Lynch, as the director, of course). It’s admirable how many well-known actors David Lynch was able to have appear in such an odd film, too, with the supporting cast including Jeremy Irons (obviously), Justin Theroux, Harry Dean Stanton, William H. Macy, and Diane Ladd.

Inland Empire Release Date September 6, 2006 Director David Lynch Cast Laura Dern , Jeremy Irons , Justin Theroux , Karolina Gruszka , Jan Hencz , Krzysztof Majchrzak Runtime 180 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Max

7 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Director: Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Fox

So long as you stick to the extended director’s cut and avoid the less well-regarded theatrical version, Kingdom of Heaven ranks among the best historical epics Ridley Scott ever directed. It stars a career-best Orlando Bloom, playing a blacksmith who gets tangled up in the religious conflict that was the Crusades, getting wrapped up with characters played by amazing actors like Irons, Eva Green, David Thewlis, Edward Norton, Liam Neeson, and Brendan Gleeson, to name just a few.

Kingdom of Heaven delivers when it comes to spectacle and action, and the story is also satisfyingly told when the right cut of the movie is watched. The director’s cut is up there with the best epics of the 21st century so far, and one of the best movies Jeremy Irons has appeared in to date.

Watch on Starz

6 'Moonlighting' (1982)

Director: Jerzy Skolimowski

Close

Not to be mixed up with the 1980s TV series of the same name, 1982’s Moonlighting is noteworthy for being one of Jeremy Irons’ first starring roles, and the first time he was top-billed in a movie (before this, he was billed second in The French Lieutenant's Woman, also starring Meryl Streep). It’s a grounded drama film set in London, following a Polish contractor leading a team of builders working cheaply/illegally.

It's fairly slow-going, even as far as dramas go, but Jeremy Irons does end up carrying Moonlighting and helping it feel surprisingly engaging, even if it might not sound like much narratively, or on paper. It’s an underrated film overall, certainly not being among the most well-known movies Irons starred in, but nevertheless holding up as one of his best, so far as his earlier films go.

Watch on Tubi

5 'Die Hard: With a Vengeance' (1995)

Director: John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

No one would call the Die Hard series the most consistent one out there, even by action movie standards. To focus on the positives within the series, almost all will agree the original is iconic, and then the third movie, Die Hard: With a Vengeance, would probably be most people’s pick for the second-best in the series. It benefits from pairing Bruce Willis with Samuel L. Jackson, allowing the first film’s director, John McTiernan, to return, and having the main villain be tied to the first movie’s iconic villain, Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman).

It's Jeremy Irons who plays the Hans Gruber-adjacent villain in Die Hard: With a Vengeance, and even though he’s not quite as legendary, he still makes for a great antagonist. Overall, this third Die Hard movie is a good deal of fun and pretty consistently exciting, even if it might lack the borderline perfection of the original movie in this series.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Reversal of Fortune' (1990)

Director: Barbet Schroeder

Close

It’s interesting to talk about Reversal of Fortune in terms of the Academy Awards, because of how differently its two lead actors have fared at said awards show. It marks the only time Jeremy Irons has been nominated for an Academy Award, and he won from this sole nomination, too. It marks one of eight times that Glenn Close has been nominated for an Academy Award, but as of 2024, she’s still yet to win an Oscar.

Close would probably like a reversal of fortune herself nominations-wise, but still, no one’s going to say she’s not a great actress. The performances given by both her and Irons stand as the key reasons to watch Reversal of Fortune, but the film itself is also quite good, methodically telling a story about a husband maintaining his innocence after he’s accused of attempting to murder his wife.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Image via Disney

Ordinarily, it might feel appropriate to skip over voice roles when it comes to ranking an actor’s best performances/movies, especially because so much of the “performance” when it comes to an animated character depends on the animators, and not the actor (unless motion capture’s involved). That being said, The Lion King does feature some legendary vocal performances from a talented cast, with Jeremy Irons proving particularly memorable as the film’s central villain, Scar.

It's a Disney musical that involves animated lions taking part in a somewhat Hamlet-inspired plot, but somehow The Lion King just works completely, and stands as an all-time iconic animated film. And Irons’ voice work here is remarkable, being such a prominent reason why Scar endures as a legendarily great Disney movie villain. Even if it’s just a vocal performance on Irons’ part, it’s such a phenomenal one that it deserves to be highlighted and praised alongside his live-action roles.

Watch on Disney+

2 'The Mission' (1986)

Director: Roland Joffé