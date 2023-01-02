Update: TMZ has reported that Renner sustained serious injuries after his snowplow allegedly ran over his leg, which resulted in serious blood loss. The original article as it ran before this information is available below.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner is recovering in the hospital following a "weather-related accident while plowing snow" on New Year's Day. His spokesperson revealed the star was in critical but stable condition from his injuries and that they will provide updates as he continues receiving care.

A release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno, Nevada, later confirmed the incident. Sergeant Kristin Vietti said that the police "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," on Sunday morning. At this time, there are no further details about the accident or Renner's injuries, though Vietti confirmed that the actor was the only one hurt, adding "upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident." The department will continue to investigate the accident in the meantime.

Renner is no stranger to dealing with nasty winter weather in the area. He's posted to social media multiple times in the past about the snowy conditions surrounding his residence, including a pair of recent videos showing him plowing snow. The area was also recently hit with a major winter storm which the Reno Gazette-Journal reports left 35,000 in the region without power and created hazardous road conditions in the process.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 7 Best Jeremy Renner Performances That Aren't 'Hawkeye,' Ranked

As He Recovers, Renner Is About to Make His Return to Television

Renner earned his pair of Oscar mentions for Best Actor in 2010's The Hurt Locker and for Supporting Actor in 2011's The Town. Nowadays, he's best known as Hawkeye through the MCU, appearing in the major Avengers films before recently starring in the hero's self-titled series on Disney+ opposite Hailee Steinfeld. He's kept a strong presence outside the MCU as well, also appearing on the big screen in a pair of Mission: Impossible films among other things.

On TV, he's about to reappear on screen with Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's hit series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+. It's Renner's second major project under the superstar producer, previously starring in his 2017 feature Wind River opposite his MCU colleague Elizabeth Olsen. Created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series stars Renner as a member of a family of power brokers who rises to mayor after his brother's death and tries desperately to bring order to a town in need of it.

We wish the actor a swift recovery from the accident. Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown below ahead of Renner's return as Mike McLusky on January 15.