Jeremy Renner revealed The Avengers’ main cast has a superpower of their own: they can still keep in touch with friends despite adult life. Talking to the Phase Zero podcast, Renner confirmed the six original Avengers still keep in touch through a chat group, regardless of the fate of their characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about the rumored chat group kept by the original members of the MCU’s Avengers, Renner confirmed the rumors and said that the chat room is still ongoing, almost a decade after the release of The Avengers. Renner also said that the fact that some of the heroes are already dead on the MCU doesn’t affect their communication, as the friendship they’ve built on the set is still very much alive. As Renner explains it, “just because you die on camera doesn't mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it's all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen.”

Renner also said that The Avengers leave the world-saving business outside the group chat, and mostly they keep tabs on each other, sharing news about their personal lives. In Renner words:

"Yeah, we're all very, very good friends, and we don't really speak too much about our job, and that's what's also great about being, you know, Avenger Friends. We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff... Our friendship is very, very special."

The Avengers revolved around a team of six main heroes, including Renner’s Hawkeye, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Black Widow and Iron Man both died in Avengers: Endgame, while Captain America retired his shield in the same movie. Hulk is set to come back to the She-Hulk series in 2022, which might retire the Emerald Giant in favor of his cousin.

As for Thor, the God of Thunder will pass on the hammer to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. Finally, Hawkeye will be seeing training his replacement when Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday, November 24.

Since every founding Avenger is either dead, retired, or involved with the origin stories of heroes that might replace them in the MCU, we might be saying goodbye to the entire original cast in the next couple of years. Fortunately for them, their friendship goes beyond their job as heroes, and they’ll keep avenging on their group chat. You can check an excerpt of the Phase Zero original interview with Renner below.

