Sometimes, a hero's biggest strength is the one he finds off-screen. After Jeremy Renner was involved in a terrible accident at the beginning of this year, he is ready to share his story with the world, and the journey he went through to recover will be the topic of the upcoming Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph. The ABC World News Tonight journalist will have a deep conversation with the actor regarding the entire context surrounding what happened, and during the trailer for the special presentation, he even mentions that he'd do it again, because it was all about saving his nephew.

When the story hit the news right after the accident had happened, there weren't a lot of details available other than the fact that the Arrival actor found himself in a critical condition. Considering the weight a snowplow carries, it is certainly fortunate that Renner survived, and the upcoming interview special will not shy away from how the world was seconds away from a tragedy. The 911 call where first responders were informed about what happened will also be featured during the program, and it's not for the faint of heart.

The interview also arrives within the context of the release of a new documentary series starring the actor. Rennervations will show how the Tag star bought several decommissioned buses from the government and, alongside a very capable team, he will turn the vehicles into different projects that will help communities who need them the most. One of the buses was turned into a mobile recreation center, including its own basketball hoop and a soccer goal. Some of the guest stars who helped Renner in the development of this project were Anthony Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Shows Off His Real Superhero Skills in 'Rennervations' Trailer

Renner's Heroics As a Skilled Archer

The actor is mostly known all over the world for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. As a member of the original Avengers team, Clint Barton was around during the moments that defined that world, including the battle of New York, the Age of Ultron, and the fights within the context of the Sokovia Accords. During the second half of his career, Barton wanted to focus more on spending time with his family, leaving his bow and arrows behind him. When he had a chance to pass the torch to someone else during his own spin-off series, he didn't hesitate in allowing the future of the MCU to take over.

You can check out the first trailer for Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph below. The special will air on ABC on April 6, before being available to stream on Disney+ the following day: