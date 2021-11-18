We are less than a week away from the Hawkeye premiere and to celebrate, the cast and crew attended the Hollywood premiere for the series. There has been a lot of discussion about what the series is going to tackle. From its street-level crime story to its Christmas time setting to its classic buddy cop dynamic between its two hot-headed leads, there has been plenty to unpack from the various clips and trailers that have been released so far. However, arguably the biggest point of discussion has been from Florence Pugh’s involvement in the upcoming series as Yalena Belova. In the end credit scene of Black Widow Yelena found out that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was “responsible” for the death of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.

Well Renner himself is here to set the record straight on that contentious topic. When asked by Variety about his thoughts on that particular end credit scene at the premiere, Renner said, "I was with my niece and [she's] like 'Uncle Jeremy, what did you do? I didn't do anything!" He continued his humorous response by stating, “I had no reaction, I was laughing at my niece." Hailee Steinfeld who plays Kate Bishop in the series added:

"My reaction was more like 'No way!' I never fail to get incredibly excited, I even geek out over...I mean, one thing in the MCU, with the delicately interwoven details throughout each and every film and TV show and piece and whatever. It's incredible. So I saw that and I was like 'That means something, I don't know what yet, but we're gonna find out.'"

Pugh’s role in the show has been very tight-lipped as all we know at this point is that she is in this series. We do not know how big or small her role is or how many episodes she will be in, but since she has not been seen in any of the trailers or marketing material that should give fans a hint that she may only be in an episode or two. Clint is still in mourning and as executive producer Trinh Tran told Variety, "one of our central points is showing what Clint's dealing with emotionally from losing his best friend in Endgame." Yelena is probably going to get in one fight with Hawkeye and quickly come to an understanding of what really happened. Maybe as a result of both heroes' process of grief, there will be a team-up between Hawkeye, Yelena, and Kate by the end of the series.

When talking to Gameradar early this month director Rhys Thomas danced around the question of Yelena’s involvement saying:

“I can't speak to that. But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint's dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can't – I'll just pretend I don't know. Imagine it's a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out."

Nevertheless, it looks like Hawkeye's past as Ronin is not the only thing coming back to haunt this Avenger. Whether he is responsible for Black Widow’s death or not, it appears that Yelena is actively joining the hunt to make Clint Barton’s Christmas a living nightmare. We do not have long to find out what will happen when these two trained assassins meet as Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+with its first two episodes on November 24.

The series will star Steinfeld, Renner, Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zach McClarnon, Brian d’ Arcy James, Linda Cardellini, Fra Fee, and will span six action-packed holiday-filled episodes. Watch the interview below:

