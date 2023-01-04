In his first update since entering the hospital, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared a photo over Instagram and thanked fans for all the support following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner kept the post short as he wasn't able to type well due to his injuries, but he sent love to everyone out there concerned for him. The update comes as the Washoe County Sheriff's Department held a press conference to clarify some of the details of Renner's accident.

According to Sheriff Darin Balaam, the police department received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday that a pedestrian, Renner, had been run over by a Snowcat. Renner had been plowing snow for his neighbors and family members after a massive storm dropped three feet of fresh snow on the roads in the Mt. Rose area, creating terrible driving conditions. After freeing his own vehicle after it was stuck in the snow, Renner got out of the Snowcat to speak to his family. When it started to roll forward, he tried to jump back on the equipment to stop it, but apparently fell off when trying to get back in and was run over by the vehicle. As part of the investigation, the department is looking into whether something is wrong with the vehicle.

Police were delayed in their response to the incident due to the weather, but upon arriving, they called for a flight to get Renner to the hospital as fast as possible due to his condition. They could not confirm the specifics of his injuries, but they could confirm that neighbors came to the aid of the star after the accident. When it was clear Renner was seriously hurt, good Samaritans rushed out to treat his wounds and help until personnel arrived. Although none were doctors, they brought towels and rendered first aid to Renner as they waited.

RELATED: 7 Best Jeremy Renner Performances That Aren't 'Hawkeye,' Ranked

There Is No Foul Play Suspected in Renner's Accident

One thing Balaam made abundantly clear was that there was no foul play involved in the incident. Renner was also not impaired when operating the Snowcat. Balaam strictly referred to it as a "tragic accident" in which no party appeared to be at fault. Because it was a private road, he was allowed to operate the vehicle on the road to help plow. Furthermore, the sheriff recognized the good Renner had done for the community, citing his willingness to plow roads for his neighbors among other acts. Renner is an honorary sheriff in the community known for sharing his time with members of the community.

As of right now, it appears Renner is taking small steps toward recovery in the hospital. He was in critical but stable condition upon being admitted to the intensive care unit yesterday and underwent surgery for the injuries. His representative told TMZ that since then, "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking, and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones." The department left any discussion of Renner's health in the hands of his family and representatives and offered their prayers as he recovers.

The full broadcast from the press conference is available to watch on Twitter. Check out Renner's update below. We wish him a swift recovery.