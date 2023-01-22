In what will come as a welcome boost to his hoards of fans, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner posted a positive update on his Instagram page Saturday, following his horrific snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner's post sheds light on the full extent of the injuries sustained in the now infamous incident as well as the physical therapy the actor is undergoing. Renner also gave his thanks to those wishing him well in his recovery.

The image Renner shared with his 19.9 million Instagram followers, which details him undergoing physical therapy at home in bed, in the form of assisted leg stretches was accompanied by the following caption: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote referring to his accident. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner added. “Love and blessings to you all.”

The accident that led to Renner's injuries - which he is thankfully on the mend from - occurred near his home in Tahoe, where he was struck and run over by an unmanned snowplow. The vehicle in question, known as a Sno-Cat, weighs a considerable amount, over 14,000 pounds and as such Renner's condition following the incident was of a critical nature. With blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, Renner underwent two operations on January 2 to rectify his condition and as days went by the actor started to share his health updates and thanks to well-wishing fans on social media. By January 17, Renner was back home to continue his recovery.

The shocking revelation that Renner also broke over 30 bones in addition to the other injuries sustained in the New Year's incident, makes his positivity and impressive recovery all the more welcome. As Renner continues to recover and hopefully makes his way back to full fitness as soon as possible, fans can enjoy his return to the lead role in the Mayor of Kingstown which premiered its second season on January 15 and is currently available to stream on Paramount+. You can check out Renner's Instagram update below.