Although he is most often associated with his role as Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jeremy Renner is a very versatile actor who has appeared in some of the best films of the 21st century. It’s easy to forget that the actor who has appeared in such major franchises as Bourne and Mission: Impossible got his start in a series of smaller dramas that were produced on a smaller scale. Nonetheless, Renner certainly has a promising future ahead of him, as he has just joined Daniel Craig in the cast of the hotly anticipated Knives Out sequel, Wake Up, Dead Man.

Renner has certainly been crushing it on television lately. Hawkeye proved to be one of the best MCU shows released on Disney+, and the drama series Mayor of Kingstown has been very popular among fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work. However, Renner has appeared in a multitude of popular blockbusters, intimate character dramas, and experimental arthouse projects in between his television roles. Here are the most rewatchable Jeremy Renner movies.

10 ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ (2007)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford was released during a time when Renner was hardly a household name, as his roles up until that point had primarily been in independent dramas. However, Renner plays a critical role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford as Wood Hite, a cousin of James (Brad Pitt) who helps induct Ford (Casey Affleck) into the criminal gang. Hite is a repugnant bully who enjoys tormenting Ford, and Renner perfectly leans into the seedy side of the character.

Although the genre has somewhat faded since its peak in the mid-20th century, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is one of the greatest westerns ever made. Andrew Dominik’s probing study of toxic masculinity and hero worship serves as a far more insightful and less idealized version of America’s frontier era, making it far more rewatchable than most modern westerns.

9 ‘The Immigrant’ (2014)

Directed by James Gray

While not an easy film to watch, James Gray’s powerful drama The Immigrant tells an important story about the exploitation and victimization of American immigrants who are compromised by language barriers. The film centers on the woman Ewa (Marion Cotillard), who is deceived into prostitution by the manipulative charlatan Bruno (Joaquin Phoenix). Renner co-stars as Orlando, a cousin of Bruno, who works as an illusionist. Renner does a good job at showing how Orlando is forced to pick up an unusual profession in order to survive within the chaotic economic climate; he fits perfectly within the film’s sharp critique of capitalism.

The Immigrant is a powerful historical tale with beautiful production design that evokes the era’s highlights while telling a chilling story about the sinister figures that populated it. Renner, Cotillard, and Phoenix treat the material with the respect and dedication that it deserves, ensuring that The Immigrant will be rewatched as a powerful entry within Gray’s very impressive filmography.

8 ‘Kill the Messenger’ (2014)

Directed by Michael Cuesta

Kill the Messenger is easily the most underrated film of Renner’s career. Based on an incredible true story, the film stars Renner as San Jose Mercury News reporter Gary Webb, who uncovered a conspiracy that linked the smuggling of cocaine into the United States with the support of a political revolution in South America. After discovering critical evidence about national security, Webb was persecuted by his government in an attempt to silence him, leading to devastating effects on his family’s livelihood.

Renner helps call attention to a brave, ensuing hero in American history who sadly died by suicide before he could be appreciated. Renner captures both Webb’s dedication as a journalist and his integrity as a family man, giving a truly multifaceted performance. Kill the Messenger is worth rewatching simply to shed light on Webb’s heroism and the ramifications of his discoveries.

7 ‘American Hustle’ (2013)

Directed by David O. Russell

American Hustle is a raucous piece of crowd-pleasing entertainment that is loosely based on an unbelievable true story. Set in the 1970s, David O. Russell’s energetic crime caper follows two con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) who work with an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) to pull off a series of elaborate schemes. Renner co-stars as a shady politician who gets wrapped up in the scheme; it's a surprisingly emphatic performance, as Renner brings a “family man” quality to the idiosyncratic role.

American Hustle is a blast to watch because of its great cast, as simply seeing these very different performers bounce off each other's energies makes it very rewatchable. However, Renner’s performance in the film is quite critical, as he is perhaps the only character in the entire story that is in any way worthy of the viewers’ sympathy.

6 ‘The Avengers’ (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

While he made his MCU debut with a brief appearance in Thor, Renner got to prove why he was a great choice to play Hawkeye in The Avengers. Although Hawkeye is caught under Loki’s (Tom Hiddelston) mind control powers early on in the story, he is eventually revived and joins Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johnasson) in defending New York City against the invasion of the Chitauri.

The Avengers nails the dynamic between Clint and Natasha, which would become one of the most important relationships in the entire MCU. Their bond is part of the reason why the ending of Avengers: Endgame is still so impactful. Nonetheless, the original The Avengers still stands as one of the most emotionally satisfying and rewatchable entries in the franchise.

5 ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ (2011)

Directed by Brad Bird

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol served as a revitalization of the Mission: Impossible franchise that explored the character of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in a more personal way. After an explosion at the Kremlin escalates tensions between the United States and Russia, Ethan is forced to team up with William Brandt (Renner) to prevent a nuclear war. Although Brandt and Ethan are initially opposed to working together, they eventually develop mutual respect after a series of dangerous heists.

Renner brought an unexpected level of emotion to Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, as Brandt reveals that he feels partially responsible for a tragedy in Ethan’s past. Although Renner reprised his role in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, his future in the franchise is unclear. Nonetheless, Brandt proved to be a fan favorite character, which proved that Cruise wasn’t the only reason to keep up with the Mission: Impossible franchise.

4 ‘Arrival’ (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Arrival is a science fiction masterpiece that captures both the intimacy of human relationships and extraordinary concepts about the perception of time. Denis Villenueve’s gorgeous film explores the linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) as she attempts to bridge communication with a massive alien spaceship that has landed on Earth. Renner co-stars as Ian Donnelly, a physicist who is brought in to help her deal with the theoretical concepts. Although Donnelly initially appears to be a rather reclusive character, Renner is able to show why he is so invested in science.

Thanks to the film’s emotionally devastating ending, Arrival became a stunning portrayal of a romance that benefits from Adams and Renner's excellent chemistry together. Arrival is a film that is worth rewatching not just to understand the specifics of its plot but also to appreciate the uplifting message about humanity’s empathetic qualities.

3 ‘Wind River’ (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

Wind River is a brilliant neo-western that gave Renner one of his most complex roles to date. Set on a Native American reservation in Alaska, the film chronicles the attempts by a tracker (Renner) and a young FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate the murder of a teenage girl. Renner’s role is initially one of a no-nonsense investigator, but it becomes a more emotional performance when he reveals himself to be a grieving father.

Wind River touches on important themes about the murder of indigenous women that make it very timely. Although it can often be an uncomfortable film to watch, Sheridan is able to intertwine an exciting mystery storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Renner showed his versatility in the role, as he is both a great action protagonist and an emotionally vulnerable character that the audience could relate to.

2 ‘The Town’ (2010)

Directed by Ben Affleck

While it marked an impressive step up for Ben Affleck as a filmmaker after his impressive debut with Gone Baby Gone, The Town gave Renner a standout role as the bank robber Jimmy Coughlin. A rough and tough Boston native who is dutifully loyal to his best friend Jem (Affleck), Jimmy leads a series of bank robberies that attract the attention of the FBI. Renner is arguably the scene stealer of the film, an impressive task considering the ensemble includes such great actors as Jon Hamm, Rebecca Hall, and Chris Cooper.

Although Affleck saddles himself with a more introspective storyline, Renner adds momentum and tension to The Town, which makes it cut deeper than most heist movies. It’s a highly rewatchable thriller with touching themes about the importance of loyalty and the consequences of repeating the past. Renner’s performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

1 ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2009)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

A thrilling war epic from the great Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker is a nearly unparalleled exploration of the shocking effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Set during the early stage of the American military operation in Iraq, The Hurt Locker centers on Renner’s character, Staff Sergeant William James, who is charged with dismantling explosives in the middle of the warzone. Given how heart-pounding James’ duties are, he finds it challenging to adjust to his normal life when he returns home from combat. Renner’s performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Renner gives an emotionally vulnerable performance that shows respect for real soldiers and makes sure to humanize James in a way that feels relatable. Bigelow’s contained approach makes The Hurt Locker unique among war films focused on the battlefield and aids in making it rewatchable.

