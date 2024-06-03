The Big Picture Jeremy Renner discusses the possibility of an Avengers reunion.

Renner acknowledges the significance of the endings for characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, suggesting that their legacies should be respected.

While Renner expresses excitement at the idea of reuniting with the Avengers, he recognizes the challenges of bringing back the original six heroes without tarnishing their stories.

After a horrific snow plow accident almost claimed his life, one of the MCU's first heroes has thoughts on the original six Avengers reuniting on the big screen again. While speaking to Josh Horowitz on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner talked about what it would take to earn a reunion for the heroes who changed the entertainment industry forever. When asked for his thoughts about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and his other Marvel colleagues, Renner had this to say:

"These are beloved characters. We did spend 23 films together as a collective. To [return]? What is the reason? What is the story? Do you have to do more after that? How do you ever resolve that? Yeah, I've got feelings about it... I think the guys that died, I think they have feelings about it too."

Renner is part of half of the original group of Avengers who have returned to Marvel in the post-Endgame era, alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor who headlined Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, who played a supporting role in the Tatiana Maslany-led She-Hulk series on Disney+. Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Johansson's Black Widow, and Chris Evans' Captain America are gone, and their respective stories in Phases 1-3 are important to people. If the MCU was to bring them back, Renner is right that there would have to be a great reason for it to not tarnish their lasting legacies.

Is A Reunion for The Avengers Possible?

However, Renner did more than share his skepticism about a potential reunion with the Avengers. He also said "I think it'd be awesome. I'd love to be with everybody again." We would love it too, Jeremy, but we also agree that if something of this magnitude were to happen, it would have to be earned. The endings of those arcs for Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff, aren't something that's easily trifled with. Bringing back the original six Avengers would undoubtedly be one of the most dangerous legacy sequels of all time. But, with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in 2024 after receiving one of the most satisfying endings in 2017's Logan, it's impossible to rule out a return via the multiverse.

A pair of Avengers, Ruffalo and Hemsworth, will reunite next year in the film Crime 101, an adaptation of Don Winslow's novella. Check out Renner in the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

