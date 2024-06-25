The Big Picture Jeremy Renner opens up about his struggles to take on challenging roles due to his mental health after his snow plow accident.

The actor also discusses continuing to star in Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

Renner will play a part in the threequel Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

We all know that recovering from a traumatic accident is a long process, but many people don't open up about the toll it takes on their personal lives. Back in early 2023, Marvel star Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) suffered a dangerous accident with a snow plow. This week, the actor opened up about its aftermath in an episode of the Smartless podcast, and that his recovery is still ongoing.

During the interview, Renner was blunt about the toll that the accident took on his mental health, and admitted that it "was very, very challenging for me mentally to get over that hump.” Renner also revealed that, because he's in that place mentally, it's been hard for him to take on challenging roles because they demand more than he's capable of giving at the moment:

“I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel. I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now. Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing.”

Is Jeremy Renner Retiring?

However, this doesn't mean that Renner is stepping away from acting. He's currently the lead of the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown, and during the interview, he addressed this role. Renner mentioned that it was easier to go back to playing Mike McClusky after the accident because "I’m in a character that I can do very well, and I know the show very well." This is good news for fans because if Sheridan has his way, Mayor of Kingstown still has a lot more seasons ahead.

Renner is also slated to star in the highly anticipated threequel Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. In Glass Onion, Renner was briefly referenced in a hot sauce throwaway joke, but now the movie's director and writer Rian Johnson has revealed that the actor will play a proper part this time around. Since both Johnson and Netflix are keeping all details of the new movie under lock and key, it will be a while before we fully understand what role Renner will play in the story — it's pretty safe to say he'll be one of the suspects, though.

Netflix will premiere Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in 2025. You can stream all episodes of Mayor of Kingstown now.

