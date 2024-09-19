Jeremy Saulnier has proven to be one of the most exciting filmmakers to emerge within the last decade, as he has consistently provided the sorts of genre films that Hollywood studios don’t seem interested in making anymore. There once was an era in which intelligent thrillers, gnarly horror films, and brutal action flicks could do responsibly well at the box office, even if they came at a fraction of the price of the standard blockbuster films that Hollywood often relies upon. While the last few decades have seen an inordinately high amount of superhero films and other projects based on previously existing intellectual property, Saulnier has refreshingly built a brand that is entirely dependent on original material.

Saulnier’s films don’t pull any punches, as he has managed to incorporate some truly shocking moments of violence and depravity within each of his films. However, Saulnier also isn’t interested in making B-movies that are only intended to entertain their viewers on a superficial level; his work thus far has delved into critical themes such as race relations, the class divide, and the inherently predatory nature of capitalism. While he briefly stepped into the prestige television world to direct several episodes of the acclaimed HBO drama series True Detective, cinema will truly be in a better place if Saulnier continues to make films. Here is every Jeremy Saulnier movie, ranked.

5 ‘Murder Party’ (2017)

Starring Macon Blair and Chris Sharp

Murder Party is pretty accomplished as a first feature, as it only really suffers in comparison to the films that Saulnier would make once his skills became a little bit more finely tuned. His breakthrough first feature starred breakout actor Chris Sharp as a man invited to a murder mystery party, only to discover that he is the one expected to be killed. While the inversion of the typical “whodunit” premise makes for a fun homage to noir films, Murder Party also includes enough graphic dismemberment and shocking moments of torture to land it squarely within the horror genre.

Murder Party does a fairly good job at balancing the gore with the dark humor, as Saulnier has a great knack for writing dialogue that often does not earn him enough credit; notably, his films rarely include extended moments of exposition that feel like they are talking down to the viewer, as Saulnier clearly has enough respect for the audience to let them draw their own conclusions about what is going on. With all that being said, Murder Party is a little too short to leave a real impression, and essentially serves as a highlight reel for what Saulnier would be able to accomplish with his subsequent work.

Murder Party Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

Watch on Tubi

4 ‘Hold the Dark’ (2018)

Starring Jeffrey Wright and Riley Keough

Image via Netflix

Hold the Dark was the first project that Saulnier made with Netflix, and does suffer as a result of some of the recurring issues that the streamer has had with its original properties. Hold the Dark is uncompromising, bleak and so unconcerned with appearing mainstream audiences that at times it feels as if Saulnier is tempting the viewers with how uncomfortable he is able to make the material. It’s certainly a very well shot film with some unspeakably tense sequences, but Saulnier’s resistance to giving any real warmth to any of the characters does make it less engaging on an emotional level than some of his later work. A confusing narrative structure also makes Hold the Dark a little more haphazard than it necessarily needed to be, as a more streamlined revenge storyline may have been more effective.

Any gaps that Hold the Dark has in its cohesion are made up by its performances, as Jeffrey Wright delivers an incredible performance as a rogue vigilante sent on a desperate mission to return a young boy to his mother (Riley Keough). Equally compelling is Alexander Skarsgård, who sheds any ounce of his inherent charisma to play a grizzled soldier with an abusive perspective towards his family. Hold the Dark isn’t going to be for everyone, but for those interested in prolonged instances of suspense and some interesting commentary on Bush-era politics, it is the real deal.

Hold the Dark After the deaths of three children suspected to be killed by wolves, writer Russell Core is hired by the mother of a missing six-year-old boy to track down and locate her son in the Alaskan wilderness. Release Date September 28, 2018 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast Beckam Crawford , Riley Keough Jeffrey Wright , Michael Tayles , Issac Bird , Joseph Whitebird Runtime 125 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Macon Blair , William Giraldi Expand

Watch on Netflix

3 ‘Blue Ruin’ (2013)

Starring Macon Blair and Devin Ratray

Close

Blue Ruin was a passion project for Saulnier, who helped to finance the film through a kickstarter with his best friend Macon Blair, who also starred in the film. To call Blue Ruin a revenge thriller is in some ways a disservice, as it couldn’t be any more different than action-packed thrillers like John Wick or Kill Bill. Rather, Blue Ruin is a chilling examination of how the cyclical nature of violence never leaves anyone satisfied. Blair, who has always been an underrated actor worthy of receiving more substantial roles, gives what is without a doubt the best performance of his career as a disheveled homeless man desperate to earn revenge on the man responsible for killing his family.

Visceral doesn’t even begin to describe Blue Ruin, as Saulnier does an amazing job at exploring the horrific process in which an average person tries to unleash their dark side, often leading to disastrous results. Blair does a great job at inverting what a traditional vigilante looks like in a revenge thriller, as it has a lack of confidence and uncertainty on the actions that he is taking that makes the performance so stark and terrifying. Blue Ruin is beautifully inconclusive, allowing Saulnier to leave his audience up to make their own conclusions on what would logically happen next in the chronology of the story. Although it doesn’t quite have the same political and social foresight that some of his next few films would perfect, Saulnier’s work on Blue Ruin proved just how much he could accomplish on a limited budget, indicating that any further expenses spent on his work would be put to good use.

Watch on Tubi

2 ‘Rebel Ridge’ (2023)

Starring Aaron Pierre and Don Johnson

Image via Netflix

Rebel Ridge is a rousing examination of police brutality and race relations in the United States, and has much more in common with the conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s than it does with most of the forgettable action films that Netflix releases on a yearly basis. While it is unfortunate that the streamer did not move forward with a theatrical rollout for Rebel Ridge, as there are more than a few brilliantly staged setpieces that would have looked terrific on a big screen, there’s a value in letting as many people see Rebel Ridge as possible. While the film more than does enough to satisfy those looking for genre thrillers, it’s also a work of activism; Rebel Ridge shines a spotlight on the legal loopholes that allows for police officers to seize cash suspected of being involved in crimes, and examines how the justice system essentially allows for these issues to be caught up in courtroom procedures without anyone ever being held responsible.

By far the most impressive aspect of Rebel Ridge is the incredible performance by Aaron Pierre, who stars as a former veteran who is determined to set his brother free from prison, which puts him into a bitter conflict with a racist police captain (Don Johnson in a magnificently evil role). Pierre’s physical presence is overwhelming, but he also plays a more sensitive character who even breaks down and cries in one scene. Rebel Ridge ditches the gunplay for creative action scenes involving hand-to-hand combat and different forms of weaponry. While it spent several years in development and production (as the original star John Boyega dropped out in the midst of shooting), Rebel Ridge proved to be an instant classic that was well worth the wait.

Rebel Ridge Terry Richmond, played by Aaron Pierre, arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. When his savings are unjustly seized by corrupt local law enforcement, he is forced into a deadly battle to uncover a conspiracy and protect those he loves. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast Aaron Pierre , David Denman Emory Cohen , Oscar Gale , AnnaSophia Robb , Reid Williams , Steve Zissis , Zsane Jhe , Don Johnson James Cromwell , Terence Rosemore , Rhonda Johnson Dents , Charlie Talbert Runtime 131 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jeremy Saulnier Expand

Watch on Netflix

1 ‘Green Room’ (2016)

Starring Anton Yelchin and Patrick Stewart

Image Via A24

Green Room is one of the best thrillers of the 2010s, even if the sheer amount of suspense and violence may land it in the horror genre by some estimations. With another great premise that essentially takes place “in the middle of nowhere,” Green Room centers on a group of punk rockers who find themselves trapped in a bar filled with neo-Nazi skinheads after they bear witness to a murder. Green Room is nauseating because it's one of the few horror films in recent years that truly sells the idea of isolation; Saulnier makes it abundantly clear that there is no help to be found, and that the fight for survival will come down to which side is able to outmaneuver the other and get away.

Green Room features some of the best acting in any of Saulnier’s films, with the late great Anton Yelchin giving a career best performance as the punk leader who desperately tries to lead his bandmates to safety. However, the film’s scene stealer is certainly Patrick Stewart, who inverts any inherent warmth he may have earned with his work in the Star Trek and X-Men franchise with a terrifying role as the neo-Nazi leader; in a more just world, Stewart would have earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Green Room is certainly not for the faint of heart, but for those that enjoy Saulnier’s abrasive style, there’s no better entry in his filmography.

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Mark Wahlberg Action Movies, Ranked