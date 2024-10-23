After his feature film debut as a teenager in the 1991 film Grand Canyon alongside Kevin Kline and Steve Martin, Jeremy Sisto knew he was made for the screen. Born to Reedy Gibbs, an actress, and Dick Sisto, a jazz musician, Sisto had the best support system during his budding days as a child performer. As such, he began auditioning for theater roles at age eight alongside his older sister, Meadow Sisto. A couple of decades later, Sisto still racks up spectacular credits.