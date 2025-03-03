When tackling the thorniest and most complicated subjects of contemporary American life in film, we must call in the services of our most fearless actor, Jeremy Strong. Following his tour de force on HBO as the heir apparent to CEO of Waystar Royco in Succession, Strong quickly announced himself as a perennial film actor with his equally triumphant and mesmerizing performance in The Apprentice. While the film was treated as a hot-buttoned, inflammatory look at Donald Trump, released about a month before he was elected President of the United States, it was Strong's performance as Roy Cohn that stole the show. Two years earlier, Strong also dabbled in commentary on the Trump family in Armageddon Time, an overlooked coming-of-age drama that looks at the family more abstractly, but James Gray's film is just as biting.

James Gray's Bleak Reflection of Coming-of-Age in 'Armageddon Time'

While the reviews for The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi's film about the Young Mr. Trump before becoming a reality T.V. star and incendiary political figure, were quite mixed, most agreed that its performances were exceptional all-around, leading to dual Oscar nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for playing Trump and Cohn, respectively. Mirroring the relationship of the two dramatized figures, the anchor of The Apprentice lies with Cohn, the slivering, Machiavellian lawyer who molded Trump from an eager and naive executive desperate to earn his father's respect to a cutthroat real estate tycoon who weaponized the media to attack his critics. As horrifying as it is to watch the origin story of our most problematic political landscape in recent memory, you can't take your eyes off Strong, even when he transforms into an ailing Cohn who has lost his power and influence.

No matter the genre or setting, the films of James Gray probe into American sociology and history with a biting edge, often centering around family heritage and a lineage of work. Armageddon Time, which failed to attract audiences in 2022, follows Paul Graff (Banks Repeta), an adolescent living in Queens in 1980 and raised by his Jewish working-class parents, Esther (Anne Hathaway) and Irving (Strong), as he confronts the pervasive bigotry at school after befriending an African-American classmate, Johnny (Jaylin Webb). The film, inspired by Gray's youth, was released almost simultaneously with The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg's depiction of his childhood and adolescence. However, there is little Spielberg Wonder in Armageddon Time, as the film upends any notion of the treacly autobiographical coming-of-age story. Gray reflects on his years as a sixth-grade student with shocking cynicism amid the rise of Ronald Reagan, but the treatment isn't indicative of a cranky 50-year-old director attempting to recontextualize his path. Through the film's implicit indictment of the Trump family and the commercialization of education, we see that the youth of America were never in a position to succeed.

Jeremy Strong Embodies Working Class Struggles in a Reagan-Era America in 'Armageddon Time'