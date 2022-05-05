Chris Terrio has been one of the hottest genre screenwriters of the last decade, and now we know his next project — a series that will see the writer return to his true story roots. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Terrio will write and executive produce a limited series based on Boeing 737 Max planes for Amazon Studios. The series will also star and be executive produced by Jeremy Strong. Plan B, Karim Amer, and Jehane Noujaim will executive produce the project as well.

This will be a fictional series described as “an examination of the events surrounding the Boeing 737 Max. It will reflect various perspectives, focusing on a composite engineer character, to be played by Strong.” For anyone who does not know the story, Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded worldwide in 2019 after a series of jet crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. These crashes led to the death of 346 people on board those flights. What followed was a slew of investigations that found a “flaw in an automated flight control system called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). Boeing was charged with fraud and admitted that two of its flight technical pilots misled the FAA about the flight system.”

Strong is best known for his role in the hit HBO series Succession, but he has also made appearances in films like The Trial of the Chicago 7, Molly’s Game, Lincoln, and The Big Short. He will be seen later this year starring opposite Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in Armageddon Times from director James Gray. That film is set to premiere at the Cannes International Festival later this month.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Jeremy Strong on 'Succession' Season 3, Finding Inspiration From 'Mary Poppins,' and Why It's Better to Leave the Party Early

Terrio on the other hand has been more known for his genre content as of late. He had a heavy hand in the DCEU writing the screenplays for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He also wrote the screenplay for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, what really should get people excited for this upcoming series is the fact that Terrio wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for Ben Affleck’s Argo. Like this limited series, Argo was based on a true story and centered around a CIA agent whose team goes undercover as film producers to save six Americans during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in the late 1970s.

This series already has a lot of talent behind it and a compelling story — Prime Video has had a good track record when it comes to its original programming. There is no release window for this Boeing-centric limited series yet, but we should get more details on the project as more members join the cast. Until then, now is as good a time as any to watch Argo to get a taste of Terrio's writing.

'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett' Reveals Behind the Scenes Look at Mark Hamill Reprising Luke Skywalker

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (422 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe