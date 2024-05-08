The Big Picture Jeremy Strong, known for his role in Succession, is in talks to join Jeremy Allen White in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Nebraska.

The film will focus on the production of Springsteen's album Nebraska, with Strong playing Jon Landau and White portraying The Boss himself.

Strong's recent success includes Emmy nominations for Succession and roles in films like Armageddon Time , while White gained fame in Shameless and The Bear.

One of the leads in HBO's award-sweeping series, Succession, is closing in on a new role alongside one of Hollywood's biggest breakout stars of the last several years. A new report from Variety announced that Jeremy Strong is in talks to join The Bear star Jeremy Allen White in the cast of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen flick, Nebraska. Strong will reportedly play Springsteen's long-time manager, Jon Landau, opposite White, who has been tapped to portray The Boss. The film is about the production of one of Springsteen's biggest albums of his illustrious career, the 1982 classic Nebraska.

Scoot Cooper, best known for his work directing The Pale Blue Eye (Christian Bale, Toby Jones), Hostiles (Scott Shepherd, Rosamund Pike), and Crazy Heart (Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal) will write and direct the film. The screenplay is based on the 2023 book by author Warren Zane titled Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. Nebraska isn't the best-selling Springsteen novel by a long shot — it's actually the 16th — but the complications encountered during production make it the perfect choice for a Springsteen biopic. Both Springsteen and Landau are involved with the film, which is set to begin shooting this fall.

What Else Is on the Horizon for the ‘Nebraska’ Stars?

Strong is fresh off Emmy nominations for his performance as Kendall Roy in the final three seasons of Succession, and also recently starred opposite Anne Hathaway in Armageddon Time. He also appeared in Guy Ritchie's caper crime comedy The Gentleman in 2019, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. Strong is next set to appear in The Apprentice with Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova, a film which details a young Donald Trump's rise to power in the real estate industry in the 1970s and 80s. White first made a name for himself with a recurring role as Lip Gallagher in Shameless, but has since risen to another level of stardom with his performance as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in The Bear, which he was recognized for with an Emmy win in 2023. He parlayed that success into a role in one of the biggest A24 movies of 2023, The Iron Claw, alongside Zac Efron, Maura Tierney, and Holt McCallany.

Production on Nebraska is set to begin this fall, but no official release date has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and catch Strong in all four seasons of Succession, currently streaming on Max.

