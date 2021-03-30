'Splendid Solution' comes after high-profile movie roles for Strong in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'The Gentleman.'

Our favorite Yuppie RoboCop Jeremy Strong has been cast as Jonas Salk, the investor of the polio vaccine in BRON and 21 Laps’ new feature Splendid Solution. Based on the Jeffrey Kluger novel of the same name, the film will be written by Gillian Weeks, and produced by Free Guy’s Shawn Levy and Dan Levine from 21 Laps Entertainment. Strong will also serve as an executive producer, joined by Aaron L. Gilbert, Brady Fujikawa, and Ashley Levison on behalf of BRON.

Splendid Solution will follow the incredible true story of Jonas Salk’s noble quest to cure polio as the illness ravaged the United States. The famed virologist created the vaccine in the 1950s amid one of the largest polio epidemics the country had ever seen. This timely story has quite obvious connections to our current everyday life, and will surely connect to audiences everywhere with its message of extraordinary talent, perseverance, and faith in science.

In a statement, Levy and Levine said, “We can’t think of a more timely story to tell—of one man’s journey to save the world from a devastating pandemic while overcoming misinformation from the media...and how he believed so much in the vaccine that he tested it on himself and his children to prove to the world that it was safe.”

Gilbert followed up, “This project is tailor-made for the time we’re living in. I am confident that this true story of hope and perseverance in an era of uncertainty will resonate with viewers across the world and remind them of what humankind has overcome. I am honored to have a part in bringing it to life.”

Strong has recently become more widely known to audiences due to his roles in The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Gentlemen, and of course, for his performance as Kendall Roy in Succession. Currently filming its third season, Strong recently won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics Choice Award for his performance.

There is no release date set for Splendid Solution, but with Succession Season 3 currently in the works, we will hopefully get more Strong later this year.

