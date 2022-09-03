Succession star Jeremy Strong lashed out at the 2021 New Yorker profile that painted him as a deeply intense method actor who failed to “get the joke” about the hit HBO series. In an interview with Vanity Fair on the sidelines of the Telluride Film Festival, Strong said that he felt “foolish” after the profile, which he thought was a “profound betrayal.”

Originally published in December 2021, the profile made it seem like Strong had ostracized himself from the rest of the cast and crew of Succession in his pursuit of perfection. It also included a flashback to his days as an aspiring actor, where he tailed Daniel Day-Lewis on the set of The Ballad of Jack and Rose. On Succession, Strong plays the deeply insecure Kendall Roy — the heir apparent to a media empire. His performance has been widely acclaimed, winning him a Primetime Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

In the profile, Strong’s method acting was presented as something that was causing tension on set. His co-star Brian Cox was quoted as saying, "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”

Image via HBO

Strong told Vanity Fair that acting requires a certain vulnerability and that the journey to a great performance is often risky. In his own words:

“Acting is something that’s hard to talk about without sounding self-serious, but it is something that I feel very seriously about and care about and have devoted my life to… At the end of the day, it’s quite simple. You do all this stuff so that you can work as unconsciously as possible. When you’re working on the frontier of your unconscious, I think good work is possible. There’s really not much you can say about that because it’s your unconscious. All that stuff, I have to treat it as vapor and mist. It’s not really relevant to the work.”

Several of Strong’s colleagues, including Anne Hathaway, Aaron Sorkin, and Jessica Chastain had issued statements in his defense after the profile was published, calling his portrayal “one-sided” and “distorted.” Strong said about the “noise” that followed:

“I think it’s something that, I guess, what I care about ultimately is trying to feel as free as possible as an actor. Part of that is trying to insulate yourself from all of that, and what people might say about you or think about you. You have to free yourself from that. It was painful. I felt foolish. As an actor, one of the most vital secret weapons that you can have is the ability to tolerate feeling foolish.”

Strong is at Telluride for the North American premiere of his new film, director James Gray’s semi-autobiographical Armageddon Time. The film had its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it was warmly received. Armageddon Time has been slotted for an October 28 release in theaters. Strong is also filming the fourth season of Succession. You can watch our interview with him here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.