Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.

Ryan will have a recurring role as Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale who gets her talons into Navajo Nation Police officer Jim Chee, leaving a trail of bodies in the wake of her quest for power. Logan will play Colton Wolf, a dangerous killer-for-hire headed for a confrontation with Chee's partner Joe Leaphorn. Both characters were introduced in the 1980 Leaphorn & Chee novel People of Darkness; Season 1 was primarily based on 1978's Listening Woman.

Ryan has starred in several series including Boston Public, Leverage, and Body of Proof, but is best known for her role as Seven of Nine, a human rescued from the Borg Collective, in Star Trek: Voyager. Debuting on the series in 1997, she became a breakout character and an important driver of the show's plotlines in its final seasons. She recently reprised the role on Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons, and will return for the show's third and final season when it premieres next month on Paramount+. Logan starred in the Sundance TV series Hap and Leonard, and in the films I Care a Lot and The Best of Enemies. He will next appear in the Orlando Bloom actioner Red Right Hand, the Western horror film Organ Trail, and the Jim Cummings thriller The Last Stop in Yuma County.

Dark Winds stars​​​​​​ Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon as Leaphorn and Chee; the series also stars Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson, Elva Guerra, Jeremiah Bitsui, Eugene Brave Rock, and Noah Emmerich. The series was created by Graham Roland and is executive produced by McClarnon, George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo, Chris Eyre, and Vince Gerardis. John Wirth will take over showrunning duties for Season 2.

Dark Winds' second season will premiere later this year on AMC. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.