The Big Picture Jerrod Carmichael's new reality series premieres March 29 on HBO with frank discussions about love and sexuality.

The trailer showcases Carmichael's evolving relationships, including his parents coming to terms with his sexuality.

Carmichael delves deeper into his personal life, revealing intimate moments with men as he explores his sexual identity.

Jerrod Carmichael invites the cameras into his home for an upfront, personal, and candid unscripted series. The eight-episode series called, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, reveals the multi-talented, actor, comedian, and filmmaker's evolving relationship with his parents as they try to come to terms with his sexuality. Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show premieres March 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Carmichael will executive produce as part of his deal with HBO. The show is described by the producers as a “darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth.” HBO released a revealing trailer for the new series on Wednesday, March 6. The series will first premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, which takes place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas before making its TV debut. Dubbed his attempt at making a personal “Truman Show,” Carmichael hopes to show the world startlingly frank discussions with his family and intimate moments of his personal life.

The two-minute trailer for Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show showcases various scenes featuring Carmichael, his parents, several dates, a possible boyfriend, various friends, including rapper Tyler The Creator, and someone wearing a black woolen ski mask, goggles, and having an electronically sounding voice. Yes, you did read that correctly. Clearly, this is a person who doesn’t want his face on camera. On the show, the comedian is telling the mystery man what he wants to get from the show. “I've been, like, just trying to maintain being truthful on camera," he said. The masked man retorts, “This is not truth. This is a narrative that will be edited. Those will all be choices. That's not true. The identity of the camera's shy man with the robotic voice is purported to be either the show's director and Carmichael’s good friend, Bo Burnham, or his longtime writing partner, Ari Katcher. Though neither are listed in the show’s credits. Burnham also directed Carmichael in his 2022 HBO comedy special Rothaniel.

Jerrod Carmichael Opens Up In Ways Unlike Ever Before

It was back in 2022 when Jerrod Carmichael filmed Rothaniel, his intimate comedy special for HBO. Filmed at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, it was there that the comedian came out to the world for the very first time. After telling a story about finding out that his father had been cheating on his mother, Carmichael takes a moment and looks out at his audience. “After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he says. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, and personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.” After a long silence, the audience claps. “I’m accepting love; I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it.” Later, Carmichael adds, “I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

Rothaniel won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. Before officially coming out as a gay man during the Rothaniel performance, Carmichael had candidly discussed having relationships with both men and women in his two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon on the Mount, which debuted on HBO in 2019.

Jerrod Carmichael's Reality Show now delves deeper into his relationships. On the show, viewers will get to see his boyfriend. He is also seen spending time with his parents, who are trying to come to terms with their son’s sexual identity. During the trailer, Carmichael’s devout Christian mother talks to Jerrod. “I didn't write the Bible. I don't think anybody's being hard on you. I think people are calling you to do better. She later prays with her son. “And Lord, I come to you, Jerrod and I. Take the desire from my son to be with a male. Amen”. She then smiles and tells Jerrod “I Love You”. Unsure how to react, Jerrod responds with a strained smile, before turning away.

Jerrod Carmichael Shares His Journey

Carmichael, 36, was born in North Carolina and came to prominence in the Los Angeles stand-up comedy world. He had his show on NBC called The Carmichael Show from 2015 to 2017. The show was about Carmichael’s fictional family and was known for tackling issues like transgender rights, and Black Lives Matter. Carmichael's talents are both varied and growing. He made his film debut in 2014’s Neighbours with Seth Rogen and Zac Efron before going on to appear in The Disaster Artist and Transformers: The Last Knight. He also worked with Tyler the Creator and Jay-Z on several musical projects. This year has seen him rise to a new level of fame, with his name all over the press as he hosted Saturday Night Live and the Golden Globes, won an Emmy, and filmed a role in the Yorgos Lanthimos/Emma Stone Oscar hopeful Poor Things. Carmichael plays Harry Astley in the film.

Jerrod Carmichael's Reality Show offers viewers another side to the entertainer, a far more personal and intimate side to his life. Viewers will see Carmichael welcoming men into his room for a series of dates and hookups. In another scene from the trailer, Carmichael is talking to his friend, Tyler The Rapper. “Being honest is cool until you have a reason to lie”. Which brings a big laugh from Tyler. The trailer ends with Carmichael behind the wheel of his vehicle alongside his father. Jerrod is discussing, or rather listing gay terminology of men to his passive-looking dad. “Then you got your otters, hairy, chubby, somewhere between a twink and a bear”. After a long pause, and without any response from his father, Jerrod continues. “Then you got your twunks, some people call those muscular twinks."

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show premieres March 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.