Jerrod Carmichael is returning to HBO with a brand-new stand-up comedy special on April 1! The new special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, which was filmed before a live audience in the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, will premiere on HBO, and fans will be able to stream it on HBO Max as well.

The network announced the special's release date through a teaser trailer. In the teaser, we catch a glimpse of the beginning of Carmichael's set. With shots of the comic getting ready to go on stage as audio of him addressing the audience plays over it. The comedian explains that he is trying to be more honest after leading most of his life full of secrets. He says that he will be "saying everything." It seems that the new special will be much more personal than his previous two.

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel will be the comedian's third special with the network and his fifth project with them overall. His first stand-up special was 2014's Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store, followed by 2017's Jerrod Carmichael: 8. Additionally, in 2019 HBO premiered a two-part video diary from Carmichael with Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Tig Notaro: Drawn' Trailer Reveals First Look at Animated Stand-Up Special on HBO

Outside of his stand-up specials, Carmichael has had an extensive career. He had a sitcom, The Carmichael Show, which he created, starred in, wrote, produced, and ran for three seasons on NBC, and he serves as a producer on the hit Hulu series Ramy. Carmichael also directed and starred in the film On the Count of Three. His other film work includes appearances in films like The Disaster Artist, Neighbors, and Transformers: The Last Knight. His upcoming projects include co-starring in the upcoming HBO series Irma Vep, and he is working with Quentin Tarantino to write a film that will see Django from Django Unchained team up with Zorro from The Mask of Zorro.

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel will be directed by fellow comedian Bo Burnham. Burnham has previously directed Carmichael's last stand-up special, Jerrod Carmichael: 8, Chris Rock's 2018 special Tamborine, and three of his own specials, including the critically acclaimed Inside. The special will also be executive produced by Carmichael, Burnham, Eli Bush, ​​Matthew Vaughan, and Josh Senior.

Catch Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel when it premieres on HBO on April 1 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT or stream it on HBO Max. Watch the teaser for the special below:

HBO Max and Discovery+ to Combine Into One Streaming Service

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (182 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King