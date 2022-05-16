Go big or go home is the motto for Paramount+’s upcoming feature, Jerry & Marge Go Large. Dropping on the platform on June 17, the David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) helmed comedy will be led by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. But if you thought those would be the only big names connected with the project, think again. In a trailer for the movie, we’re treated to countless familiar faces including Larry Wilmore and Rainn Wilson with Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean, and Uly Schlesinger also appearing.

The trailer reveals Cranston in a role like you’ve never — er kind of never — seen him in before; his character, a desperate man named Jerry Selbee, is looking for a quick way to make some cash. Behind on their retirement savings, Jerry and his wife, Marge (Bening) don’t have an end in sight when it comes to their working lives. That is until Jerry puts his mind to it. A genius in all things math, Jerry discovers a way to manipulate the Massachusetts lottery system, leading him and Marge to bring their community together in hopes of giving everyone a hand up. But, soon there’s trouble in paradise as a younger crew discovers the same loophole and moves in to claim their own stake in the winnings while running Jerry, Marge, and their lottery team out of the game. Based on a true story, the trailer reveals a movie that is rife with high risk, high reward moments paired with a call sheet filled with some of the best actors in the dramedy genre.

Along with the high-profile members in front of the camera, the feature also boasts an incredible production team. Along with the Academy Award-winning Frankel lending his directorial eye to the comedy, the film was penned by Emmy nominated screenwriter, Brad Copeland (Arrested Development), and pulls its base from a Huffington Post article by Jason Fagone. Academy Award nominee Gil Netter (The Blind Side) produces alongside Levantine Films and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures’ Amy Baer. Jerry and Marge Go Large is executive produced by Kevin Halloran.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Hit The Big Time In Paramount+'s Biopic Dramedy

Along with its funny side, Jerry & Marge Go Large also promises to shine a light on the financial issues plaguing many Americans when retirement or other money-based problems loom overhead. Through the true story of a couple and their friends risking it all to take home the whole pot, the Paramount+ feature will give us some laugh-out-loud moments as well as pull on our heartstrings.

Jerry & Marge Go Large hits Paramount+ on June 17. Check out the trailer below.

From 'Drive' to 'Trumbo': 9 Greatest Bryan Cranston Film Performances

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (607 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe