Jerry Bruckheimer Talks ‘Gemini Man’, ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’, and High Frame Rate

With director Ang Lee’s Gemini Man opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with super producer Jerry Bruckheimer (his incredible resume is here) for an extended interview. He talked about the long development process of Gemini Man and when he first realized they finally had the technology to make the movie, why the high frame rate in Gemini Man looks so much better than The Hobbit and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, how the technology was changing during production, the cameras they used, what they learned from test screenings, and more. In addition, with Eddie Murphy recently telling me he’s going to do Beverly Hills Cop 4, I asked Bruckheimer the status of the project including if they have a finished script and who will be directing the long awaited sequel.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, the sci-fi thriller sees Will Smith as a retired assassin being hunted by a 23-year-old clone of himself. Smith plays both parts through the magic of modern technology and the film doesn’t shy away from the actor going head-to-head with his own doppelganger. Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, and Douglas Hodge.

