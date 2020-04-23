’23 Hours to Kill’ Trailer Reveals Jerry Seinfeld’s First Comedy Special in 22 Years

Netflix has released the first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming comedy special, 23 Hours to Kill, which marks his first new comedy special since 1998. Indeed, the Seinfeld star has spent his time basically doing whatever the hell he wants, given that Seinfeld made him rich beyond belief. He made an animated movie and then returned to regular content with the 2012 launch of his web talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (which is excellent, by the way), and while he’s continued to tour over the years, he hasn’t released a recorded comedy special in two decades. So this is a big deal

The trailer shows a little bit from the special, but is mostly a James Bond riff. It’s fine. But really, if you’re a fan of Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy, you’re going to watch this regardless.

Watch the trailer for the all-new hourlong Jerry Seinfeld comedy special Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill below. It premieres on Netflix on May 5th. And check out our list of the best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix right now.