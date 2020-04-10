Jerry Seinfeld Sets New Standup Comedy Special ‘23 Hours to Kill’ at Netflix

What’s the deal with Netflix? Every time I look up, the streaming service is announcing a new special from a name-brand comic. February saw the premiere of Pete Davidson‘s Alive from New York, March brought End Times Fun from Marc Maron, while Comedy Store bad boy Chris D’Elia‘s No Pain will debut on the streaming service next week. But just wait ’til you get a load of May’s headliners!

The master himself, Jerry Seinfeld, has filmed a brand new hour-long comedy special titled 23 Hours to Kill that will hit the streaming service on May 5. It couldn’t arrive at a better time, as people around the world are in desperate need of a few laughs right now. The special will be Seinfeld’s second for Netflix following 2017’s Emmy-nominated Jerry Before Seinfeld.

The comedian also hosts the wonderful Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, though it’s unclear when that show will return given our current social distancing mandate. Meanwhile, I nearly forgot that all 180 episodes of the greatest TV sitcome ever, Seinfeld, are coming to Netflix next year, effectively replacing disappearing hit shows like Friends (heading to HBO Max) and The Office (heading to Peacock).

23 Hours to Kill was taped at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and the title refers to how Seinfeld sees life in between standup comedy performances. For one hour each day, everything comes alive on that stage in front of a crowd, and once the laughter dies down, it’s back to waiting for that fix. The special fulfills Seinfeld’s multi-faceted production deal with Netflix, which he signed back in 2017, and guaranteed two original comedy specials.

Seinfeld’s new special will debut two weeks before Patton Oswalt‘s I Love Everything bows on Netflix, which also recently released the very funny special Quarter-Life Crisis from rising star Taylor Tomlinson. For a list of the best comedy specials on Netflix, click here.