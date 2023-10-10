The Big Picture The Seinfeld series finale, which featured the main characters on trial and sentenced to jail, received mixed reactions from viewers and was seen as out of character for the show's usual no growth or moral lessons approach.

Jerry Seinfeld hinted at a potential project related to the show's ending during a recent stand-up show, indicating that something is in the works with co-creator Larry David.

The Seinfeld cast has previously reunited for the show Curb Your Enthusiasm and collaborated on other projects, such as Seinfeld's online series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld, the most successful sitcom in history, came to a controversial conclusion back in 1998 when it ended in unconventional circumstances. The series finale, watched by over 76 million viewers, failed to meet the high expectations of the audience watching at home as it saw the key characters of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards) on trial in a small Massachusetts town for violating a "Good Samaritan" law by not helping someone in need.

Ultimately, the jury convicts Jerry and his friends, and they are sentenced to jail. The final scene shows them in a prison cell, continuing their conversations and behaving much like they did throughout the series. The show was known for its "no hugging, no learning" approach, where characters rarely experienced personal growth or moral lessons. The finale's courtroom trial and the characters being held accountable for their actions seemed out of character for the show. But now, it seems, the creator and star, along with co-creator Larry David, might be willing to take another stab at it, as Seinfeld himself told the audience at a recent stand-up show. When musing on the ending of the show, Seinfeld told the crowd that he had a "little secret" to let them in on, but that he couldn't tell them what it was yet. "Something is going to happen, that has to do with that ending," Seinfeld offered:

"It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see... you'll see."

Seinfeld remained tight-lipped regarding any details about potential collaborations with David. He didn't provide specifics on whether it involves a new scene, a reunion show, or even a complete revival. Back in 2018, during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, Seinfeld hinted at the idea of reviving the beloved comedy but didn't delve into further detail.

Not the First Reunion for the 'Seinfeld' Cast

Image via NBC

The Seinfeld cast reunited during Season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, in a multi-episode arc which saw David bringing the gang back together for a new series finale. That show-within-a-show revealed that Jerry was a sperm donor for Elaine, who went on to have a daughter, while George made a fortune on an iPhone application — iToilet, which directed users to the nearest public restroom — then lost it all in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

The cast has also collaborated on other projects, notably in Seinfeld's online series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where Seinfeld interviewed each of his creative colleagues in various settings, and even went for coffee with the character of George Costanza. You can see Seinfeld's tease down below.