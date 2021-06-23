What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld? The legendary comedian and sitcom star has found a new vehicle for his neurotic sense of humor, as he's set to direct, produce and star in the Netflix comedy Unfrosted, which chronicles the invention of the Pop-Tart.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Seinfeld co-wrote the script with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The film is inspired by a joke that Seinfeld once told on stage and later unpacked for the New York Times in a video you can watch below. Production is expected to start next year.

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie," Seinfeld told Deadline.

Netflix won an auction for Unfrosted, largely thanks to Seinfeld's relationship with the streamer and its co-CEO Ted Sarandos. In 2017, Seinfeld signed a lucrative deal to move his short-form series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee from Crackle to Netflix, for whom he also made two stand-up specials -- Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. Netflix also shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars for exclusive streaming rights to Seinfeld over the next five years. The show will be leaving Hulu soon, and is expected to debut on Netflix in the fall following heavy promotion from the streamer.

Seinfeld is the latest A-lister to make movies for Netflix, which earlier this week signed a pact with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners that came on the heels of Netflix's $450 million deal for two Knives Out sequels starring Daniel Craig. Seinfeld has never really done a live-action feature before, as his movie credits are limited to the 2002 documentary Comedian and the 2007 animated film Bee Movie.

Unfrosted may be an unusual idea for a movie but if anyone can make something out of "nothing," it's Seinfeld, whose eponymous sitcom is surely among the greatest TV shows of all time. I just want to know if he's playing the inventor of the Pop-Tart or the Pop-Tart itself. Stay tuned...

