It’s been an exceptionally quiet year for Ben Affleck, who has only appeared in one project, This Is Me… Now, the musical docudrama telling the story of Jennifer Lopez’s life through her own eyes. Affleck was busy in 2023, briefly teaming up with The Flash in the superhero box office flop after he starred alongside Matt Damon and Jason Bateman in Air, the basketball drama that he also directed. However, 20 years ago, Affleck paired up with Incredible Hulk star Liv Tyler for Jersey Girl, the romantic comedy that earned a 42% score from critics and a 48% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been streaming exclusively on Netflix. Unfortunately for Affleck fans, the movie will depart the platform at the end of the month, on December 31.

Kevin Smith wrote and directed Jersey Girl, which came 10 years after his directorial debut Clerks, the 1994 comedy starring Jeff Anderson and Marilyn Ghigloitti. Smith worked with Affleck seven years before their collaboration in Jersey Girl on Chasing Amy, another romantic comedy that costars Joey Lauren Adams and Ethan Suplee. More recently, Smith directed The 4:30 Movie, an R-rated teen comedy starring Austin Zajur and Brian David, and just two years ago he directed the threequel to his directorial debut, Clerks III, which returned Anderson to the role of Randal and added Walter Flanagan and Ming Chen to the cast. Smith also ventured into television, directing four episodes of the popular CW series, Supergirl, which stars Melissa Benoist as the Woman of Steel and David Harewood as Martian Manhunter.

What Else Has Ben Affleck Been in Lately?

Before he teamed up with Damon and Bateman for the aforementioned Air, Affleck headlined a sci-fi conspiracy thriller, Hypnotic, which is currently streaming on Peacock after earning only $16 million at the box office on a $70 million budget. He featured alongside Ana de Armas in the erotic thriller, Deep Water, which follows a man who allows his wife to have affairs with other men to keep her from divorcing him. Affleck also worked with acclaimed director Ridley Scott for The Last Duel, a 2021 period action epic featuring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Jersey Girl stars Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler, and was written and directed by Kevin Smith. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Jersey Girl before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

Your changes have been saved Jersey Girl A widower must look after his precocious daughter and rebuild his life and career after he's sidelined by an unexpected tragedy and a personal blowup. Release Date March 26, 2004 Director Kevin Smith Cast Betty Aberlin , Matt McFarland , Sarah Stafford , Paulie Litt , Christian Fan , Victor Chavez Runtime 103 minutes

