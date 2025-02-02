Angela Pivarnick made her big comeback on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and when she seemed to finally find happiness with Vinny Tortoella, the two called it off. During the recent reunion of the reality series, Pivarnick claimed that Tortoella cheated on her and that's why they were no longer together and that she called their engagement off. But now Tortoella is sharing online that that isn't the case and has insinuated that he broke up with Pivarnick and she is now stalking him and harassing him. He alleges that she also hired a private investigator to look into him.

On his Instagram story, Tortoella posted a video that claimed that Pivarnick is engaging in a "smear" campaign against him and said that Pivarnick wants him to look everything in their break-up. “ … I’ve had a smear campaign opened against me by the person I was with for the last – almost 3 years,” Tortoella posted to Instagram. “I slept next to my BIGGEST HATER and ENEMY for the entirety of our time together. She wants me lose everything I’ve ever worked for in my life, simply because I no longer want to be with her.”

Tortoella went on to say that he has proof of all the cheating that happened in their relationship and how it was Pivarnick who cheated on him. “That [proof] is from the actual person’s phone,” Tortoella claimed. “Phone calls, text messages, photos, videos, voice notes, etc. showing a multiple slew of men that I was being cheated on with.” But then he went on to say that he was the one who ended their relationship after he found out that he'd been cheated on again. “ … I ended the relationship November 7 when I found out I was cheated on again,” he said. “I’m allowed to move on and find another woman that appreciates me and that I appreciate.”

Vinny Tortoella Says Angelina Pivarnick Is Harassing Him

Image from MTV

Later in the video, Tortoella claims that Pivarnick will not leave him alone. He claims she put GPS trackers in his cars and that she “shows up randomly to the gym” that he goes to. He also claims that she has blocked his car in and goes to his home and sits across the street from it “for over 24 [hours] multiple times to make sure I don’t leave.” He went on in his video to say that he is moving on with a new woman and he wished that Pivarnick would do the same.

“I am trying to move on with my life, let me move on,” Tortoella said in his video. “I’m an adult, I wanna move on. I’ve tried to move on several times throughout this relationship but the other person does not ever want to let that happen, OK? And then when I become vulnerable, give in and try to make it work because I’m stuck in a toxic trauma bond … .” Tortoella said that his lawyers would follow up with a more elaborate statement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation can be streamed on Paramount+.