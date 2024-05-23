The Big Picture The Situation had the cringiest moment on Jersey Shore when he exposed his crotch pimples.

Aside from the cringy moment, The Situation also headbutted a wall in Italy, screamed at Angelina, and got upset with women.

Jersey Shore continues to deliver WTF moments, making it a guilty pleasure show worth watching on Hulu.

Jersey Shore is a guilty pleasure show, and you can't tell me otherwise. The show wears its cringiest, most hilarious moments like a badge of honor, and no character is impervious to those ways. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has always been in the spotlight for her ridiculous antics and insane moments on the show, but she's not even the biggest offender when it comes to delivering the cringe. Snooki may have had a strange hook-up with Deena Cortese in Italy, peed her pants on the dance floor, and got punched in the face in season 1, but give the girl a break. It's definitely Mike, "The Situation," who had one of the cringiest moments during the series.

Mike Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation," has been an OG member of Jersey Shore, starring in all six seasons, and returned for Jersey Shore Family Reunion. He has recently opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction and has turned his life around from the Shore days. He is currently married with three kids and living a much better and more fulfilling life since leaving the party scene of the Shore. However, that wasn't before he was responsible for the cringiest moment on the show. Can you guess it?

Jersey Shore A reality-based look at the vapid lives of several New Jersey 20-somethings and their respective friends and/or hook-ups. Release Date December 3, 2009 Cast Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio , Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola , Nicole Polizzi , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 6 Studio MTV

The Situation Exposes His Situation

The Situation was the winner of gold in the Cringe Olympics during Episode 5 of Season 5, right around the 19-minute mark. The whole episode is a bit messy from start to end. Everyone is concerned at how nice Mike is acting instead of being his usual douchebag self, and he is talking about getting "loyalty" and "betrayal" tattoos because Vinny Guadagnino got some too. Snooki is worried she might have a UTI, so she treats that by drinking more liquor and changing her underwear. The best is yet to come, though, and after the gang leaves the club, they all get more than they bargained for. While they're congregating on the party deck, Mike walks downstairs angrily, his pants sitting a little too low and exposing his personal situation. What makes this moment particularly cringey is what he says while exposed. Mike was going on and on about what he calls "gym-tan acne." So yes, he was complaining about having crotch pimples. Jenni "JWoww" Farley mentions off-camera how she almost made eye contact with his situation. Right after he shows his disdain for gym-tan acne, he demands a hug from Snooki and presses that pimply nether region on her body. Yikes.

Does The Situation Have Any Other Cringe-Worthy Moments?

The Situation has had many other moments on the show to add to the cringe-list. He headbutted the wall while in Italy, requiring him to get a neck brace that became an instant meme. Also, during season 2, when he and Pauly D ganged up against Angelina Pivarnick and screamed in her face, he was pretty "ew" worthy. Plus, all the moments where he became enraged and visibly upset when women wouldn't hook up with him. Don't even get me started on the makeout session between Snooki and The Situation in the hot tub. The Situation found ways to make major cringe offenses any chance he could get. There's a reason why Jersey Shore is a guilty pleasure show, and the WTF moments continue to pile up, even into the newest spin-off, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

If you need your fill of mindless entertainment that will have you laughing, cringing, and possibly even shedding a tear, Jersey Shore is streaming on Hulu.

