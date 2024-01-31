Jersey Shore might be considered “trash TV” for some; but for many, it’s the perfect guilty pleasure reality TV series. Especially knowing that the cast remains friends and have all grown up, many now with families and kids. Sure, they continue the entertainment with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But the original Jersey Shore features some of their not-so proud moments.

As a group of single 20-somethings enjoying the summer at a Shore house, later in other locations from Miami to Italy, Jersey Shore had many memorable moments. In fact, there are moments from some of the best episodes that are still referenced by the cast (and others) to this day. While some of them are unpleasant, they were all learning experiences on a path to maturity.

Jersey Shore Release Date December 3, 2009 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 6 Website http://www.mtv.com/shows/jersey_shore/series.jhtml Studio MTV

10 “What Happens In AC”

Season 1, Episode 7

It’s probably one of the most replayed scenes of Jersey Shore, not only with Internet memes and videos, but even on the follow-up series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, reunion specials, and other lookback special episodes. Jenni was never one to wrong: it was clear she could, and would, defend herself. That's exactly what she did when she had just enough of Mike’s antics while they were in Atlantic City and backfisted him in the face. Both she and Mike laugh about the incident to this day. But at the time, it totally made the episode.

The episode also features tons more exciting happenings during their Atlantic City vacation, including Vinny trying to get with Mike’s sister, and Mike antagonizing Nicole. There’s also a more vulnerable side shown in this episode as Nicole, who Mike had been teasing about her weight, reveals that she previously had an eating disorder.

9 “Cabs Are Here!”

Season 3, Episode 7

Credit: Paramount+

It’s not a pleasant episode, but it’s among the best because it is the culmination of everything wrong with Sammi and Ron’s relationship. After a big fight, the pair break-up (again, and not for the last time). But Ron takes things too far when he learns the girls are going to take Sammi out for the night by destroying many of her belongings in a fit of rage, even tossing her mattress onto the porch. Given how heated things had gotten and how Sam realized the relationship wasn’t good for her, she considered leaving the show altogether.

In fact, at the end of the episode, when Sammi returns home and sees what Ronnie has done, she calls a cab and decides to leave. She does return a few episodes later. It’s an emotional episode filled with drama, physical fights, and revenge.

8 “Loyalty, And Where It Lies”

Season 4, Episode 10

Nicole was always a good time on the show, up for a drink (or 10) and whatever type of debauchery anyone wanted to participate in. But there are a few times when Nicole did get upset, and in this episode, it was the most upset anyone had ever seen her. After Mike decided to spread a rumor that they hooked up, particularly damaging since Nicole was dating her now husband Jionni at the time, Nicole was understandably furious.

In the most memorable scene of the episode, she is seen confronting him in the house as he tries desperately to run away from her, thinking what he did was funny. She hurls bottles at him, knocking over and breaking things, which tells everyone that she isn’t joking around. Nicole’s relationship with Jionni was important to her, and it was clearly meant to last. Any attempt to sabotage that would warrant a serious reaction, and that it did. It was the first time viewers since this more passionate version of Nicole.

7 “Creepin”

Season 2, Episode 3

Credit: Paramount+

Almost every episode of the first few seasons of Jersey Shore highlighted the toxic relationship between Ronnie and Sammi in some way. This episode continued that trend by highlighting Ronnie’s terrible words and actions towards her. He not only called Sammi awful names but was constantly hitting on other girls in the club. It’s one of those episodes where fans were pleading through the TV screen for Sammi to come to her senses and break it off with him. He was hot and cold with her, going to the club and hitting on girls the second she wasn’t there, then crying to her for forgiveness when she was.

Another big moment in this episode is when Angelina finally makes up with the girls and, for a short period, they all get along. Meanwhile, Nicole somehow finds her way into Vinny’s bed, and a question mark looms over what happened between them.

6 “Meatball Mashup”

Season 4, Episode 7

The meatballs are a key part of Jersey Shore, and whenever the female duo of Nicole and Deena get together, it usually means chaos, but always in a totally good and fun way. This episode takes place when the group has traveled to Italy and the duo decide to go out for a night on the town. From shopping while intoxicated and buying a random guitar to charging into a bush and Deena dancing so hard, her underwear comes down, it’s hilarious to watch.

All is going swimmingly well until the end of the episode, which teases a car accident the next day whereby the girls accidentally hit a police car and end up in an Italian jail. It’s one of the fun, more light-hearted episodes where fans get to watch the girls just have fun without any drama, until it catches up with them.

5 “Boardwalk Blowups”

Season 1, Episode 6

In hindsight, given the recent attention Ronnie has received for alleged violent behavior, this episode might not be considered so funny. But back then, when the cast was in their 20s, single with hormones raging and making stupid decisions, this episode spawned a popular saying. It was not so much that Ronnie got into a fight with a random intoxicated guy who tried to taunt him on the boardwalk. It was his line before he knocked the guy out with one punch: “Come at me, bro!” This line is now often repeated as an homage to the show and to signify that someone is ready for a fight.

Nonetheless, this was one of the moments that showed the cast was all about having fun but were also going to protect one another. Despite the violent nature of the moment, it was one that showed the group was finally coming together as a familial unit.

4 “Where’s The Beach”

Season 3, Episode 3

One of the most rewatchable episodes of Jersey Shore, this one has also resulted in one of the most quoted lines from the show. Day drinking was common with the group: they were in their 20s and on vacation at a beach house, after all. After having one too many, Nicole went strolling up and down in search of the beach to sit and relax. She was desperately searching for it.

What made the scene so funny was that Nicole was walking parallel with the beach the entire time. She was eventually arrested for being drunk and disorderly. She continued to insist to the police officers, who she also tried to run from, that she was a good person and just wanted to find the beach. Jenni desperately tried to coax Nicole away before getting arrested, but it was too late. It’s one of those embarrassing moments that Nicole looks back at now and laughs about.

3 “And The Wall Won”

Season 4, Episode 5

Credit: Paramount+

Another episode that is still constantly referenced to this day is the one when Mike, in anger, smashes his head against a concrete wall in Italy. He is later seen wearing a neck brace and in pain, worried about possibly having a concussion. Of course, this sounds horrible. But it was a wake-up call to his substance abuse and anger issues. Considering Mike has done a complete 180, is clean and sober, and he himself laughs about this incident, it’s one to look back on and see in a completely different light.

The incident occurred after Mike had a major blowout with Ronnie, one of many the two had throughout the series. Today, he is one of Ron’s biggest champions as the latter ventures onto his own road of recovery, following in Mike’s footsteps.

2 “Fade to Black”

Season 1, Episode 4

Credi: Paramount+

Nicole and others have often tied the incident that occurred in this episode back to the time when she finally felt like she was accepted and included with the group. During a night out at a bar, a random guy begins to take shots the group is ordering. Nicole calls him out on it, and he argues with her. When things escalate, he punches her in the face. This causes the entire cast to run to Nicole’s defense. Once back home, they do everything possible to make sure she is OK.

Prior to this, Nicole had said that she didn’t quite feel like she was fitting in. But, in this moment, she knew she was meeting people who would become like her family. It was a sweet moment that had everyone talking and finally solidified that this group was more than just a reality show but were becoming real, lasting friends.

1 “The Letter”

Season 2, Episode 5

The letter that Jenni and Nicole secretly wrote to Sammi seemed innocent enough at the time, and just about two girls wanting to look out for their friend. It blew up, however, when Sammi read it, turning the house upside down. The Letter, often referred to now as “The Note,” is still talked about to this day. So much so, in fact, that when Sammi finally returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly played a prank on her by having a blanket and other decorative items printed with the text of the note and placed in her hotel room. She had a good laugh.

The note basically called out Ronnie for his behavior at the club the night before, explaining the way he was behaving and things he was doing behind Sammi’s back. But what really got Sammi riled up was that no one would confess to having written it. This tense moment of the episode is balanced nicely, however, with a fun story about the three single guys, Mike, Vinny and Pauly, trying to manage four girls in the house in one night.

Watch On Paramount+

NEXT: The 8 Best MTV Shows From the 2000s, Ranked