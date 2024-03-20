The Big Picture Angelina Pivarnick's life is full of turmoil, from meeting her estranged father to tension with her fiancé.

Angelina Pivarnick has been going through the wringer this season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After discovering that her estranged father was living nearby, she had the opportunity to meet him. Her newly found aunt and half-sister joined her for an emotional family reunion that was chronicled on the reality series. However, shortly thereafter, Angelina revealed that her new-found father was asking for an inappropriate amount of financial assistance for someone she had just allowed into her life. According to US Weekly, Angelina was also going through a distressing time with her fiancé, Vinny 2.0, just before the season picked up filming. Police were even called to her home during an alleged altercation between the couple. Given everything she has been going through, it is understandable that Angelina might feel the need to blow off steam.

With everything going on, some viewers might assume that Angelina would not want any further conflict in her life. But those viewers don't know Angelina. When the chips are down, and the shots are flowing, Angelina's temper tends to rise. And this season, it seems that returning castmate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has a target on her that only Angelina can see. Rather than taking comfort in her friends, Angelina seems hell-bent on making Sammi's life miserable, especially the more apparent her popularity with fans and the media becomes. The conflict between the two ladies has been brought to a boiling point in recent episodes. While Angelina is known for her outrageous antics when triggered, Sammi has proven this season that she is more than a match for her co-star's temper.

The Return Of Sammi Has Angelina Riled Up

Sammi has been absent from filming for almost the entirety of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This is why her appearance during season six sent such shockwaves through the group and the fan base. Now that she has returned full-time in season seven, thanks in part to a text from Angelina that convinced her to re-integrate into the group, her popularity has become increasingly obvious. The media has turned a focus to Sammi and her new life, updating fans on her new relationship, her new home, and her first meeting with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when he returns later this season. Amid all the attention, it appears that her friend Angelina has suddenly changed her tune about wanting Sammi around for filming.

During the Jersey Shore Day event put on by the mayor of Atlantic City, he concluded his speech honoring the roommates with the statement: "And, more importantly, Sam's back!" The crowd started cheering, many people had large posters of Sammi's face that they held up, and everyone seemed excited about Sammi finally being back - everyone, that is, except for Angelina. In an interview with production, Angelina says to the camera: "Ok, here we go again. Sam's back. We get it. It's getting annoying to hear." On returning to the hotel, the crew decides to honor the day by going back to the shore house where their journey started together.

Everyone agrees to pack up their bags quickly so that they can meet at the house and take a group photo before DJ Pauly D has to leave for his flight. However, Angelina decides to take time to touch up her make-up and is angry that the girls are not waiting for her in her room. As she continues to apply her make-up and haphazardly pack her bags, she mutters to herself about how difficult it is "to be me." When Deena calls to check in on her progress, Angelina name-checks Sammi, saying that she should have come to help her with her bags. It seems that Angelina expects a certain amount of gratitude from her returning friend, for her being the one to reach out and convince her to rejoin the show.

Hurricane Angelina Hits The Jersey Shore

The moment her name is mentioned, Sammi turns to Deena, reaching out and saying, "Give me the f---ing phone." She tells Angelina that she is not responsible for collecting her and that this is now the second time that she has overheard her "friend" bad-mouthing her. Most of the roomies have learned over time to handle Angelina with kid gloves, especially when she is already wound up about something. So when Sammi tells Angelina that she is tired of her throwing her name around negatively and that it is "pissing me off," Nicole looks shocked.

In an interview, Sammi tells producers that after the crew did a press week in New York, the media attention was noticeably "all about Sammi." She assumes since Angelina started speaking negatively about her right around this same period, that her friend is acting out because she is no longer getting the attention that she once was in the press. On the phone with Angelina, Sammi tells her to keep her name out of her mouth, especially since she and the other ladies are "being nice waiting for you." The other ladies' nervous expressions relay to viewers that they don't expect these comments to go over well. Predictably, Hurricane Angelina is now approaching.

Angelina's delay causes the ladies to miss the photo opportunity with Pauly. Their disappointment is echoed by the guys, who all seem annoyed, but not shocked, by Angelina's diva behavior. Angelina finally hops in the car, apologizes to the girls, and tells them, "Don't be mad." But Sammi notes that the energy has shifted, and the girls are no longer feeling that celebratory vibe they had shared earlier in the day at their Jersey Shore Day celebration. The shift in vibe continues as the girls, plus Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, decide to spend the evening down at the shore for old-time's sake.

Angelina continues to complain and tells the group multiple times that she wants to go home. It seems that when the attention is not on her and her needs, Angelina has to pull focus in whatever way she can. As the group is eating pizza and grabbing a few drinks, Angelina once again begins complaining about Sammi. To the producers, she says: "So I bring you on the show. I DM'd you. And I literally brought you in, thinking you were gonna be a friend. You've been nothing of that sort." This is the root of Angelina's problem, it seems. She expected "more" from Sammi's friendship, even if that "more" was an unreasonable expectation that Sammi would carry her bags.

Angelina and Sammi's Bathroom Confrontation Is Epic

As Angelina spirals out of control at the pizza place, Sammi tries to confront her directly to find out what the problem between them is. Angelina continues to angrily deflect, and Sammi remarks that she feels like she is speaking to a "toddler" throwing a tantrum. This insult was all that Angelina needed to go from a small spiral into a full-out hurricane. She tells Sam to "f--- off" as she storms to the bathroom. Nicole and Jenni follow her, trying to find out what the issue is so that they can resolve it peacefully. Angelina tells them her frustration about how she brought Sammi back, so she feels that Sammi should not be speaking poorly about her. She claims that she "doesn't get the recognition" that she thinks she deserves.

Angelina even goes so far as to say that she had helped Sammi out financially, taking credit for the fact that Sammi had recently purchased a house. Nicole tells the producers: "So, I feel like Sam doesn't know what happens when you get into, like, a little tiff with Angelina. It lasts for years." With the mounting pressures in every other area of her life, it seems that Angelina needs an outlet for all the negative emotions swirling inside of her. They are just begging to get out.

While the other Jersey Shore ladies work hard to smooth over the altercation, it continues into the next morning. Sammi wants to resolve the issue, while it appears that Angelina just wants to continue to fight. Sammi yells at Angelina to stop talking badly about her. Angelina demands that Sammi act like a friend. Angelina puts her finger in Sammi's face, and pushes her hands as she continues aggressively shouting at her. The ladies are now late, once again, due to Angelina's antics, this time leaving Mike to wait for his expected breakfast. As Angelina starts listing all the problems that she is going through right now, Sammi warns her: "Don't treat me bad because you're going through sh--." The other Jersey Shore ladies, who have been through this all before with Angelina, have a tendency now just to accept Angelina's bad behavior and smooth things over for the sake of keeping peace. Jenni tells the producers: "The thing that Sam now has to get used to, is Angelina's merry-go-round. And the fact that Angelina does not get off that merry-go-round, so once something sticks, she makes it stick."

A Group Trip to NY Jets Gets Angelina In Trouble

Sammi finally realizes that the fight is not going to be resolved. The girls pack up and head over to have breakfast with Mike. Even an old-school Jersey Shore "family breakfast" isn't enough to put the issues between the girls to bed. They simply decide to put a pause on the conflict for now, saying they both know where they "stand" with one another. This leaves unresolved tension simmering between them, as the crew departs the Jersey Shore and plans to meet again the next day to go watch the New York Jets play at MetLife Stadium. Angelina was supposed to meet the other roomies at Mike's house, so they could all ride together to watch the game. However, Angelina had texted Jenni in the middle of the night, to tell her that she did not feel like coming, so the group departed together and ended up discussing Angelina's absence.

Sammi says, "I don't know how somebody can create drama and then play victim after what you just created." The group discusses how Angelina seems to feel that Sammi has not thanked her enough for bringing her back on the show. But Sammi makes it clear that she feels she has done enough: "Does she want me to bow down? Cause I'll tell you right f---ing now, that ain't f---ing me." Mike sums up Angelina's situation very clearly: "I think that Angelina is fighting with herself. Hence, why a lot of the times, the mess in her life, she takes it out on her loved ones and her friends."

Further to Mike's point, Angelina eventually does show up to the game, only to DM Nick Bawden, one of the Jets' players she thought was attractive, on Instagram. Jenni points out that he is a married man, and Nick's wife took to Instagram Live to call out Angelina, pointing out that her husband's Instagram is filled with photos of her and their children together. Angelina seems incapable of keeping herself out of trouble, causing a storm of chaos to surround her wherever she ends up. This seems to be further evidence that even though Angelina has been picking fights with Sammi, she has a problem fighting with herself. It seems that until Angelina stops looking for approval outside herself, and until she puts in the work to accept herself and take ownership of her actions, the "merry-go-round" will continue to spiral. As the roomies are about to head to Nashville, the city had better batten down the hatches in preparation for another episode of Hurricane Angelina.

