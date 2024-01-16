The Big Picture Angelina Pivarnick has consistently brought drama and feuds to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The infamous bridesmaids' speech at Angelina's wedding caused a long-lasting feud among the cast members.

Angelina has caused arguments and fights with other cast members, including her recent brawl with Nikki Hall.

Even in the early days of the MTV reality show, Jersey Shore was always full of drama. When the cast returned for the spin-off show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they were all in different places in their lives. Some were married or getting ready to tie the knot, while others already had kids at home. Because of this, they no longer wanted to be surrounded by all the noise. That is until Angelina Pivarnick made her return.

For years, Angelina has been known to bring drama to the show. In 2009, Angelina was one of the original eight roommates to be cast for the overnight phenomenon. However, she did not remain on the show long. Within the first few episodes, Angelina found herself constantly fighting with the other roommates and refusing to work their required jobs. Because of this, Angelina left the show early. She later returned for season 2, which was filmed in Miami, Florida. There, she once again fought with her roommates before leaving the season early. This was the last time she appeared in the original series.

Because Angelina had so many issues with the other roommates throughout her short time on the original show, it was quite surprising when she made her debut on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. At the time, she had not spoken to nor seen the other cast members in many years. While things ultimately worked out for the group and Angelina did remain on the show this time, she managed to bring the drama back with her. Although she has not been the root of all the drama that has taken place throughout the six seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation so far, she has caused some of the biggest feuds that have taken place on the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Release Date April 5, 2018 Cast Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino , Vinny Guadagnino , Deena Nicole Cortese Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 7

5 The Infamous Bridesmaids Speech

One of the biggest and longest-lasting feuds to come out of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was the infamous bridesmaids' speech in 2019. Just a few months before the premiere of the spin-off show and her ultimate return to reality television, Angelina got engaged to her then-boyfriend, Chris Larangeira. Chris was featured a handful of times on the show leading up to their luxurious wedding in November 2019, all of which was documented for the show. Because Angelina had built a better relationship with the other ladies of the cast, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were all bridesmaids at the wedding. To fulfill their bridesmaid duties, the three ladies gave a speech at the reception, which was later seen on the show.

As they prepared for their big moment, Nicole, Jenni, and Deena all agreed it would be the most fitting if they went about the speech in a joking manner. Before writing it, Angelina gave them the okay to essentially roast her while giving the speech. So, the ladies did just that, calling her the “trash to our bags,” referencing her sudden departure from Jersey Shore season 2. At first, Angelina was laughing along with her three roomies, exclaiming that she “loved it.” But then, it took a sudden turn. Angelina went from laughing to suddenly being outraged at the things Nicole, Jenni, and Deena said in their speech. She stormed out of her wedding furious at her roommates, leaving them in shock and despair.

Before the episode aired, Angelina allegedly leaked the speech with no context, resulting in Nicole, Jenni, and Deena getting some serious hate from fans online. The aftermath of this catastrophe of a bridesmaid’s speech lasted for the entire duration of the following season. It also resulted in Nicole, a Jersey Shore icon, leaving the show. Although the ladies have since worked things out and Nicole has in fact returned to filming for the show, the drama was ultimately unnecessary. Many theorized that Angelina only became angry about the speech to cause issues and bring more attention to herself simply.

4 The Engagement 2.0

Angelina and Chris ultimately ended up getting a divorce in 2022, which was also documented on the show. Not long after ending her marriage, Angelina began dating a new man. During season 6, Angelina introduced the rest of the cast and fans to her new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella. Just a few days after introducing him to her roommates, Vinny got down on one knee at a family dinner to propose to Angelina. The entire cast was shocked by their quick engagement.

While nearly everyone was sharing their shock with the newly engaged couple, the two individuals to vocalize it the most were Jenni and her fiancé, Zack Carpinello. Angelina took offense to this and, once again, made it into a big argument. She was upset by the couple questioning her and Vinny's relationship. Similar to how she escalated a small situation and ultimately ruined her wedding, Angelina did just that with her third engagement. As everyone went out to celebrate, Angelina was caught up in the drama. Luckily, this disagreement did not last nearly as long as that of the bridesmaids' speech did. Angelina and Jenni were ultimately able to hash things out before the end of the trip.

3 Angelina vs. Nikki vs. A Bottle of Wine

In 2020, DJ Pauly D introduced the cast to his girlfriend Nikki Hall, whom he had met while filming for Double Shot At Love. While everyone seemingly got along with Nikki, Angelina ultimately found a way to cause a fight with her as well. During season 5, while the cast was on yet another family trip, Angelina and Nikki got into a brawl in the hotel room.

While messing around with Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina accidentally pours water on Nikki. As revenge, Nikki did the same in return. Things quickly escalated as Angelina went into the confessional room where she grabbed a glass of wine and poured it on Nikki, staining her clothes. Furious, both Nikki and Pauly went at it with Angelina, resulting in Pauly breaking the door to the confessional room and Nikki pouring nearly an entire bottle of wine on Angelina. Nikki stopped filming for the show following the conclusion of season 5.

2 Season 6 Reunion Special

Angelina always finds a way to start an argument with her other roommates. During the season 6 reunion special, Angelina went at it with Deena. The special, which was two parts long, included an intense fight between the two ladies. Ironically, the start of the argument was a discussion of Angelina's recent engagement as well as her feelings about Jenni's reaction to what was supposed to be a special moment.

Deena came into play when she stopped Angelina from speaking her mind to defend Jenni, as she believed Jenni was not in the wrong. Angelina did not like that Deena was coming to Jenni's defense. She scolded Deena for always trying to be the "mom" of the group while also getting involved in everyone's business. Offended, Deena began to raise her voice at Angelina. Angelina was quick to yell back before standing, wagging her finger at and walking towards Deena, even threatening to hit her. Not afraid, Deena antagonized Angelina, encouraging Angelina to hit her. Luckily, the host of the special, Justina Valentine, was able to calm things down between Angelina and Deena before things turned physical.

1 The Return of Sammi “Sweetheart”

When all the original cast members were approached with the opportunity to return to filming together for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the only one to turn down the offer was Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. At the time, Sammi did not want to film alongside her toxic ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz Magro. Therefore, she opted out of the opportunity. For five seasons, Sammi was missed dearly by viewers, many of whom begged her to make a return to the show. When Ronnie stepped away from filming for the show in 2021, there was suddenly a possibility of Sammi making a debut on the show.

Finally, Sammi made her long-awaited debut on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during the second half of season 6 in 2023. To no surprise, Angelina twisted what was meant to be yet another exciting moment to turn it into drama. Before Sammi's return, Angelina had been feuding with Nicole, Jenni, and Deena yet again. The anger was still stemming from what transpired during the reunion special for the first half of season 6.

As the group prepared to reunite for a trip to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, Angelina feared facing the group without having someone on her side. Therefore, she reached out to Sammi to see if she would want to surprise the group by showing up at the mountain house they were staying. To her surprise, Sammi agreed. As the two ladies took the long drive together to the mountains, Angelina prepped Sammi with her side of the drama.

When Sammi showed up at the mountain house, everyone's jaws dropped to the ground as they were so surprised to see her. So much so, that they seemingly forgot about the recent issues with Angelina. The cast was beyond excited to see Sammi after so many years. Nicole, Jenni, and Deena were even brought to tears. Their reactions to Sammi's return ultimately angered Angelina because she did not get the same reaction when she surprised the group in 2018 during the show's first season. The ladies were actually angry that Angelina was joining them. Like nearly every other disagreement that has transpired on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the group was able to work out their differences before continuing with their vacation while on good terms.

With Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 right around the corner, there is no doubt Angelina will soon be stirring up drama with the roommates yet again.

