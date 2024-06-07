The Big Picture Angelina Pivarnick faces criminal charges after another police visit.

Angelina Pivarnick always seems to be in trouble lately. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star just wrapped a tumultuous Season 7 with her roommates. The season started with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino throwing himself a party, but none of the roommates had heard from Angelina. In typical Angelina fashion, she had fallen off the grid, refusing to respond to text messages or phone calls from her concerned friends. Much of the episode was then dedicated to Angelina meeting her biological father for the first time, with a somewhat unfortunate outcome. For someone with such a volatile personal life, the roommates might have been concerned about their friend being out-of-reach. However, no one was shocked, as this was just more of the same for Angelina. Her life seems to be a whirlwind of drama, much of it her own making, and her roommates seem mostly resigned to the fact that Angelina will always be involved in some kind of chaos.

Police Are No Strangers At Angelina's Door

Now that Season 7 has wrapped, and Angelina no longer has the option of picking incessant irrational fights with her supposed friend Sammi Giancola, it seems that chaos has shown up at her own front door. And once again, it came with the police. On Sunday, June 02, 2024, police were called to Angelina's home, resulting in several criminal charges against the reality TV star. This is not the first time that Angelina has had police visit her door in recent years. Angelina had called the police to her home after an alleged domestic violence incident occurred with her boyfriend Vinny Tortorella on July 30, 2023. Angelina chose not to press charges at the time. The police were called again to her home in the early hours of November 01, 2023, for another domestic incident.

It has been reported that boyfriend Vinny was present at the time of Angelina's most recent incident. When the police arrived, Angelina Pivarnick was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of the law, and resisting arrest. Pivarnick's attorney downplayed the situation when speaking to Page Six, calling it a "very minor incident" that had been allegedly exacerbated by the use of over-the-counter medications. Angelina and Vinny were reportedly back to their usual routine the following day. The reality star isn't letting the incident slow down her future plans either. On June 15, Angelina is set to host the Showgirl of the Year strip club competition at Déjà Vu in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for which she will reportedly receive a hefty pay day.