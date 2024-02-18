The Big Picture Angelina Pivarnick reunited with her biological dad in an emotional season premiere.

Mike "The Situation" led the investigation to help Angelina find her birth dad.

Fans expressed concerns over Angelina's dad focusing on wealth during their first meeting.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were not impressed by Angelina Pivarnick'sreunion with her birth dad during a recent episode of the hit spin-off reality series. The roommates returned for season 7 of the show in early February 2024. For the first time ever, all nine roommates have reunited and are filming together again as they take on all the highs and lows that life brings their way.

Over the years, fans have watched the cast go through some of the best moments and some of the worst. From marriages and babies to court cases and prison sentencing, the roommates have stuck together through it all. One of the most recent life-changing experiences that the cast has endured was in season 6 when Angelina learned that the man she thought was her father was not her dad. After having her speculations, Angelina took it upon herself to do a DNA test. Upon receiving her results, she learned that her sisters are her half-sisters as they do not share the same dad.

The results of her DNA test broke Angelina's heart. She ultimately decided to share her discoveries with her roommates, who all felt her pain with her. In typical Jersey Shore manner, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino turned into "the investigation" as he took it upon himself to make it his mission to find Angelina's birth dad. He, with the help of Vinny Guadagnino, began doing their own research to help Angelina on this journey. Mike even became in contact with an investigative genealogist to help assist him and Vinny.

Angelina Reunites With Her Dad For First Time on 'Jersey Shore'

The journey of finding Angelina's birth dad took up nearly all of season 6. After the season, Angelina finally got answers. In the season finale, Angelina learns who her real dad is. Earlier this month, season 7 kicked off with Angelina meeting her biological dad for the very first time. In what turned out to be an emotional season premiere, Angelina went to have lunch with not only her biological dad, but also other family members she had never met. Angelina first sat down with her aunt, cousin, and sister before her dad, Alfred Williams, later made an appearance.

Upon learning about Angelina, Alfred believed his family was playing a prank on him. It was not until he saw how much Angelina's baby photo looked like him that he began to believe them. After speaking with her new-found relatives, Angelina's sister FaceTimed their dad to show him that she was with Angelina. Alfred then rushed to the restaurant where the group was to meet Angelina in person for the first time. Alfred admitted to Angelina that he never knew he had another daughter.

'Jersey Shore' Fans Got Bad Vibes From Angelina's Dad

After meeting for the first time, both Angelina and her dad shed tears. Although the encounter was seemingly emotional and life-changing, fans did not get good vibes from Angelina's dad. The segment sent many red flags to viewers regarding her dad's true intentions. Throughout their first father-daughter conversation, Alfred made numerous remarks regarding Angelina's wealth as well as her luxurious material items. Alfred called Angelina out for making "big bucks" from being on the show and noted that he was jealous of her designer watch. It worried many fans that Angelina's dad was focusing his attention on these things in his first meeting with his long-lost daughter. These are not typically the topics to focus on in a situation like this. One Reddit user described him as being "eager for stardom." Another user called him "money-hungry" now that he knows who his daughter is and what she does for a living.

Although many of the comments Alfred made throughout their meeting did not impress fans, it does not necessarily mean he has ill intentions. He could simply be a very blunt man who is not afraid to say what's on his mind, even if it is not necessarily appropriate. This would not be surprising as he is Angelina's birth father, and she tends to be quite blunt at times as well. Additionally, the way production edited the segment could also have a lot to do with the way viewers interpreted it. On the other hand, if fans recall, during the season 6 reunion, Angelina was asked about her birth dad as the scene had already been filmed for the new season. At the time, Angelina admitted that things were not going well between the father-daughter duo. Luckily, on the other hand, Angelina's other relatives, such as her aunt, cousin and sister, all seemed quite genuine in their first meeting. As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 continues, Angelina is sure to speak more about her emotional reunion as well as the status of her relationship with her new family.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 pm EST. All seasons of Jersey Shore are also currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

