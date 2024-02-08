The Big Picture Most of the original cast members of Jersey Shore agreed to film the spin-off show, except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Many of the roommates have had significant changes in their personal lives, including marriages, divorces, and starting families.

Pauly D is one of the only cast members who has kept his personal life private, and Vinny is the only one who remains single and without children.

When Jersey Shore first aired in 2009, it followed a group of eight singles as they spent their summer on the Jersey Shore partying. Throughout all six seasons, each of the roommates dated numerous different people. Six years after the show came to an end, the cast was approached with the opportunity to film the spin-off show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While nearly all the original cast members jumped on the opportunity to film together again, their lives were much different than they were during the original reality series.

All the original roommates agreed to be a part of the spin-off show except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Upon agreeing to do the show, a majority of the cast were either married or in serious relationships. Throughout the last six seasons of the show, some roommates have gotten married, some have gotten divorced and some remained single.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Release Date April 5, 2018 Cast Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino , Vinny Guadagnino , Deena Nicole Cortese Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

9 Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

From Party Girl to Family Woman

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was one of the wildest cast members throughout the original series. In season 4, Nicole began dating her now husband Jionni LaValle. Throughout the show, Nicole and Jionni had some serious disagreements and fights. In between seasons of Jersey Shore, Nicole and Jenni "JWoww" Farley filmed their spin-off show, Snooki & JWoww. In the first season of their spin-off show, Nicole revealed that she was pregnant. After learning she was pregnant, Jionni proposed to Nicole. Following the conclusion of season 1, Nicole and Jionni filmed the final season of Jersey Shore together despite her pregnancy.

The couple's first child, Lorenzo, was born in 2012, not long after Jersey Shore came to an end. Then, two years later, Nicole and Jionni welcomed their second child, Giovanna, into the world. Just two months after her birth, Nicole and Jionni tied the knot in a lavish wedding. After Nicole returned to reality TV on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she became pregnant with her third child, Angelo. Angelo was born in May 2019. Although their kids make occasional appearances on the show, Jionni no longer films alongside his wife.

8 Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The Life of the Party Settles Down

After Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino turned his life around. He began dating his now-wife, Lauren Sorrentino, in 2013. The two had dated in 2005 but broke up right before Mike began filming for Jersey Shore. Mike and Lauren were college sweethearts. In his time away from reality TV, Lauren stuck by Mike's side as he battled through addiction and worked hard towards sobriety.

Related What Nikki Hall Has Been Up To Since Leaving 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After her big fight with Angelina Pivarnick in season 5, Nikki Hall is no longer on the show. Here's what she has been up to.

Lauren was introduced to fans in the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the first season of the show, Mike got down on one knee in front of all of his roommates to propose to Lauren. The couple had a short engagement due to Mike's prison sentencing for tax evasion. They tied the knot in an extravagant wedding in November 2018, which was later seen on the show. This was just two months before Mike turned himself in.

After Mike was released from prison in September 2019, the couple began planning on starting a family. Unfortunately, Lauren suffered a miscarriage not long after Mike's return home. Then, in 2020, the couple announced they were pregnant. They welcomed their son, Romeo, into the world in May 2021. Then, in January 2023, Mike and Lauren expanded their family with a baby girl, Mia Bella. Just six months later, Mike and Lauren announced they were expecting their third child. Lauren is due with baby number three in March 2024.

7 Jenni "JWoww" Farley

From Wife to Fiancé

During the first season of Jersey Shore, Jenni "JWoww" Farley was introduced to Roger Matthews while out partying. At the time, Jenni was dating her then-boyfriend, Tom Lippolis. During season 3, which was only one year later, Jenni and Roger began dating as she had broken up with Tom. Roger later appeared numerous times on the show as he would visit the famous house to see Jenni. Not long before the start of filming for season 4, which took place in Italy, Jenni suffered a miscarriage.

In 2012, just a few months after the show came to an end, Roger proposed to Jenni. Two years later, Jenni gave birth to a baby girl named Meilani. The following year, Jenni and Roger finally said "I Do." During their reception, which was seen on Snooki & JWoww, the couple announced they were expecting their second child. Their son, Greyson, was born in May 2016.

Three years after tying the knot, Jenni and Roger began the long journey of their messy divorce. After Jenni initially filed for a divorce, the couple tried to work on their relationship. This was ultimately unsuccessful. Roger later made the couple's differences public by bringing the drama to social media. While working through the messy, and public, divorce, Jenni began dating Zack Carpinello, better known by Jersey Shore fans as "24" due to his young age. In August 2019, Jenni and Roger's divorce was officially finalized. In February 2021, Zack proposed to her. The couple has yet to get married.

6 Pauly D

The Infamous Bachelor Finds Love

Pauly D is one of the only cast members who prefers to keep his personal life private. Throughout the original series, Pauly was never seen in a serious relationship. Then, in 2012, news broke that the famous DJ was becoming a dad. Since his daughter was born in 2013, Pauly has kept her private while continuing to have a close relationship with her. He and his daughter's mom did not remain together.

In 2019, Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino set out to find love on Double Shot at Love. Although he ultimately left the season still single, Pauly had an instant connection with Nikki Hall throughout filming for the show. The two later reunited while filming for season 2. Then, in 2020, Pauly and Nikki decided to give their relationship a second chance. The two have remained together since. Nikki appeared on a few episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation; however, she no longer films for the show due to some drama that took place with Angelina Pivarnick.

5 Deena Cortese

Marriage and Kids Filmed for the Show

After Deena returned home from Italy following filming for season 4 of Jersey Shore, she began dating her now-husband, Chris Buckner. Chris appeared throughout the last two seasons of the show as he continued to date Deena. In 2016, five years after they began dating, Chris proposed to Deena. The couple got married the following year. In January 2018, just three months before the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Deena gave birth to the couple's first son, CJ. Then, in 2021, Deena and Chris welcomed their second son, Cameron, into the world. Deena was pregnant with her second child at the same time as Nicole was pregnant with her third. Their pregnancies were seen throughout the spin-off series.

4 Vinny Guadagnino

The Playboy of the Bunch

The only roommate to have remained single for all of these years and not have any kids is Vinny Guadagnino. Despite trying to find love on two seasons of Double Shot At Love, Vinny was ultimately unsuccessful. Then, in 2022, Vinny took on ballroom dancing as he competed on Dancing With The Stars. Throughout his time in the competition, many fans speculated that he was dating former Bachelorette Gabby Windey. These were simply just rumors as the two claim they never dated. Although he is the only roommate not in a relationship, Vinny is enjoying his single lifestyle.

3 Angelina Pivarnick

A New Shot at Love

It was quite a shock when Angelina Pivarnick made her return to reality TV during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 1. Because she quit the original show so early on, her previous relationship status is quite vague. Just a few months before making her return to the spotlight, Angelina got engaged to Chris Larangeira. The two had only been dating for a year before the proposal. They later had a lavish wedding in November 2019, which was seen on the show. This was Angelina's third engagement, but first wedding.

Similar to Jenni, Angelina also went through a messy divorce while filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In September 2022, after just two years of marriage, Chris filed for divorce. He and Angelina tried to work out their differences before ultimately going their separate ways. Not long after their divorce, Angelina began dating Vinny Tortorella. After dating for just a short amount of time, Vinny proposed in November 2022. There are currently speculations that the two have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

2 Ronnie Ortiz Magro

The One That Can't Get It Right

Ronnie Ortiz Magro is best remembered from the original series for his toxic on-again, off-again relationship with co-star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. After the couple called it quits for good following the conclusion of Jersey Shore, Ronnie started dating Jenn Harley in 2017. Not long into their relationship, Jenn fell pregnant with the couple's first child. Jenn was seen throughout the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She and Ronnie were constantly making headlines for their violent fights. In 2018, their daughter Arianna was born. One year later, the couple called it quits for good. Ronnie currently has full custody of their daughter.

One year after ending things with Jenn, Ronnie begins dating Saffire Matos. She was also seen on a few episodes of the spin-off show. The two also made headlines after a heated argument turned physical in April 2021. Then, just two months later, Ronnie and Saffire announced their engagement after just seven months of dating. The engagement did not last long before they called it off. Because Ronnie has not been on the show in quite some time, his current relationship status is unknown. Perhaps it will be revealed upon his return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in season 7.

1 Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

When the cast was approached with the opportunity to reunite for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was the only one to turn down the opportunity. At the time, Sammi was in a serious relationship with Christian Biscardi. Therefore, she did not want to be put in an uncomfortable, and potentially drama-causing, situation by filming alongside her ex. Sammi and Christian began dating in 2017. The couple later got engaged in 2019. Not long after Christian proposed, the couple called off their engagement.

In 2023, Sammi finally felt that she was in a good enough place in her life that she was comfortable enough to make her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut. Within her first season back on the show, Sammi introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Justin May. Sammi and Justin began dating in 2022. The two seem to be quite serious about their relationship. Justin is expected to make more appearances throughout Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 pm EST. All seasons of Jersey Shore are currently available for streaming on Paramount+. Watch on Paramount+