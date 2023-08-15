The Big Picture Tensions build as the gang prepares for a Pennsylvania trip, with Vinny worried about drama and Sammi hesitant to join the old crew due to her toxic past with Ronnie.

Angelina hopes to have Sammi on her side, but quickly realizes her plan backfired as Sammi aims to heal old wounds and resolve issues with the girls.

Despite initial shock and tears, the reunion is successful as Sammi surprises Pauly, but Angelina's attempt to remind Nicole of reunion drama kills the vibe, cementing her as the drama.

Tensions were building in last week's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation thanks to the anticipation of Sammi's return. And as the episodes continue on the longstanding reality series, more drama ensues. Let's take a look back at what happened in the latest episode.

‘JSFV’ Winter is Coming, and So Is the Drama

We begin with Vinny, who starts by morning off by confiding in his boo, Pauly D, about his concerns regarding the upcoming trip and the drama that is always currently going on between the girls. Prepping for the Pennsylvania trip, but Vinny is wary about everything given the drama at the reunion show. He is right, there is bound to be some drama. That’s the whole point of the show at this point, right? And it seems as if everyone is feeling the same way about it, as there is a cut to Sammi who is wrestling with her feelings about going on the trip. She talks with her mom about going on the trip to join the old crew. Her mom is shocked by this news, despite this conversation happening in a perfectly lit kitchen with a camera crew for the first time in over a decade. Sammi is concerned about Ronnie being there, given that their ending was a bit toxic. But she's also in a relationship that she says she’s happy in, so it shouldn’t be a real problem, right? Her trepidation about seeing the full group is understandable; things ended weirdly, specifically with the girls for a variety of reasons. Deena ghosted her, Nicole opened up a store on Seaside shortly after Sammi did, which Sammi took personally, and Jenni mentioned her on a podcast in a seemingly negative way. So they all got blocked and have not spoken since 2017.

Angelina is also getting ready for the trip, and is sighing a lot as she does so. Once she hears from Sammi, her fighting gloves come on. Time to finally have someone on her side. Here’s hoping that works out for her. Sammi is more excited to squash some unanswered questions and heal some unresolved wounds, which is a good thing. Everyone loves a healing journey, and we’re here for it. Jenni and the Meatballs (Side note, this is a great band name, somebody please use it) meet up and continue the feelings of trepidation about the trip. It’s going to be dramatic. Angelina is just happy to have someone on her side. Hope that works out for her.

‘JSFV’ The Road to Healing Old Wounds

The gang hits the road, and poor Vinny has to deal with Mike’s scratch-off and snack food addiction. Which is hilarious. Poor Vinny, poor, poor, Vinny. Everyone else is on their way as well, Sammi and Angelina, Jenni and the Meatballs, and Pauly, who takes a moment to reflect on his current success as he heads to Pennsylvania. Angelina begins info-dumping on Sammi, and from the look on her face, it seems as if she’s beginning to realize the real intention behind Angelina’s sudden trip invitation. She wants none of the drama. At the same time, Angelina, who wants all the drama, is relishing in the idea of having Sammi as back up. Hope that works out for her. Meanwhile, Jenni drives as Deena gives the most perplexing and incorrect geography lesson in existence. Despite the terrible geography, they arrive before Vinny and Mike, primarily thanks to Mike's scratch off addiction. Jenni is hyped to be there first and claims the best room in the whole house, which is a suite, and Mike is naturally dismayed when they arrive to discover that. And then, Sammi and Angelina finally arrive, and needless to say everyone is shocked. Literally a full moment of mouths agape and silence shocked when they see Sammi. All the girls start crying immediately and begin hugging her and loving on her, to Angelina’s dismay. But that dismay is quickly wiped away as Sammi begins airing her grievances with the girls. Finally, she was getting the drama she wanted.

Except that is not what happens, because Sammi actually wants to squash things, not drag them out. She and Nicole immediately begin discussing the store issue. They go back and forth for awhile while Vinny is clearly tickled by how silly the argument is. He hits the nail on the head; it’s an argument of first world problems. Thankfully, their drama is squashed, and Angelina is back to being dismayed. In fact, all the issues are squashed, and soon Angelina begins to realize that bringing Sammi along is not going the way she hoped it would. She pretends to be happy that everyone is happy for a moment, while everyone else is figuring out a way to surprise Pauly with Sammi’s presence. Enter, “Codename: Lasagna”. Poor Sammi had to hide behind a counter on the ground as Pauly arrived, which was clearly unpleasant. Any millennial knows that the feeling of knees on a hard floor are extremely unpleasant at this stage in life. The surprise works though, and Pauly’s reaction cements her joy in being back with the old crew. Angelina’s pretend happiness immediately comes to an end as she decides to remind Nicole of the reunion drama, and the vibe is immediately killed. It’s high time that Angelina acknowledges the truth: she is the drama.

This Did Not Work Out For Angelina & Other Thoughts

Angelina is probably going to be salty for the rest of her trip because her plan failed miserably.

Sammi mentions that she didn’t come back to the show because she needed space from the toxicity of her relationship with Ronnie. Mike realizes that he may have made a huge mistake in inviting him.

Vinny wants to make sure that everyone knows that he is a “chef” because he “wrote” a cookbook, and was so excited to show off his skills by making the world’s simplest salad.

Huge props to the editing during Deena’s geography lesson. And in general, actually. Who doesn’t love petty editing?

Pauly is as loud as ever, and that’s how the fans like it.

Here’s looking toward the next episode! The party has officially begun.