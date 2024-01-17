The Big Picture Nikki Hall has been absent from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since season 5 in 2022 due to a fight with Angelina Pivarnick.

Nikki prefers to live a more private life, rarely posting on social media, and has stepped away from reality television.

She continues to support her boyfriend, Pauly D, in his career as a DJ and travels with him while also focusing on her own ventures, such as being a fashion ambassador and CEO of Bair Bikini.

It has been nearly two years since Nikki Hall last appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Being the girlfriend of Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, Nikki has made a handful of appearances on the show. Usually she is seen in clips filmed inside the couple's shared home or on some of the family vacations; however, she has not filmed for the show since season 5 in 2022.

Throughout the original series of the show, Pauly was known for casually dating numerous ladies. He rarely ever found himself in a serious relationship. In fact, before bringing Nikki around, Pauly had never introduced a girlfriend to his longtime roomies. In 2019, Pauly, along with his best friend and costar Vinny Guadagnino, set out to find love on Double Shot at Love. This is where Pauly and Nikki first met. Despite their strong connection, Pauly decided to walk away from the season, remaining single. The two later reconnected while filming for the second season of the show and ultimately ended up back together in 2020.

Nikki first appeared in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2020 when the group of roommates would gather together on Zoom calls during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. She later made numerous appearances throughout season 5 of the show. Being the first girl he brought around the group, it meant a lot to Pauly that everyone liked Nikki. Luckily for him, they did. It was not until the end of the season that Nikki found herself caught up in some drama. While on a family trip, Nikki and Angelina Pivarnick get into a brawl which ends with both ladies covered in red wine and Pauly breaking down a door. Nikki did not return to the show following the conclusion of the season, seemingly due to the fight.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Release Date April 5, 2018 Cast Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino , Vinny Guadagnino , Deena Nicole Cortese Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 7

Nikki Is Thriving Living Life Outside of 'Jersey Shore'

Although it is assumed that Nikki stopped filming for the hit show due to the fight, her absence was never mentioned on the show. Even Pauly rarely mentions her name on the show. Despite venturing into the world of reality TV to originally set out to find love, Nikki likes to live a more private life. So much so that she typically does not even post much on social media unless it is for work purposes.

While it has been questionable at times, Nikki and Pauly are still together. Nikki has not only stepped away from filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she has also backed away from all reality television. After nearly four years in the spotlight, Nikki is no longer a part of any television show. Instead, she has been living her life more behind closed doors. Despite her boyfriend Pauly D constantly being in the spotlight due to being on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and one of the biggest DJs in the world, Nikki has lived a near-normal lifestyle over the last few years.

When fans first met Nikki on Double Shot at Love, they learned how much she loved to be in the kitchen cooking. After choosing to no longer be on television, Nikki began posting cooking videos to her Instagram stories. Almost every day, she would cook lavish dinners for herself and Pauly. She would allow her followers to follow along as she talked them through every step of her recipes. It’s a good thing “Gym Tan Laundry” is a part of Pauly’s daily routine because Nikki definitely has him eating well when he is home from filming and touring. Unfortunately for fans, Nikki has slowly stopped posting these videos in recent months. While she will still share cooking content occasionally, it is not as frequent as it once was. This could in part be due to the couple's busy and constant traveling schedule. There is a possibility that Nikki will become more consistent with this once again, as she has it listed in her Instagram bio to “subscribe for recipes.” She also has an entire Instagram highlight dedicated to past cooking videos.

Although Nikki has opted out of filming alongside Pauly, she does continue to support him in all aspects of his career. When Pauly first set out to find his special person on Double Shot At Love, he made it clear that he needed someone who could live a flexible lifestyle, being in a different city nearly every night. Over the years, Nikki has managed to adapt to Pauly's crazy lifestyle and do just that. Nikki is constantly on the road with Pauly, traveling from city to city as he tours the country doing what he loves. Nikki also attends almost every performance with Pauly as well. To avoid being on the show, and any possible drama, at all costs, Nikki misses out on Pauly’s shows that are filmed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, especially if the rest of the cast is in attendance to show their support for Pauly.

In addition to traveling with and supporting Pauly living out his dreams, Nikki has a career of her own as well. Nikki is currently an ambassador for the fashion brand Fashion Nova. Based off of the copious amount of Instagram posts dedicated to her Fashion Nova outfits, Nikki has held this position for some time. She is constantly posting pictures and reels showing off all of her latest looks. Nikki has also started her own YouTube channel called “Nikki Uncut”; however, it does not seem to be her main priority as the channel has only six videos posted so far.

Aside from her modeling career, Nikki has a big project up her sleeve that is set to potentially launch soon. In her Instagram bio, Nikki has it stated that she is the CEO and founder of Bair Bikini. According to the Instagram page for the company, which currently only has three posts, Bair Bikini is set to be a clothing brand that will seemingly sell mainly bathing suits for women. Nikki announced the company in September 2022, explaining she had been working on it for some time. The account later posted that they were looking for models that same month. It is unclear when, if ever, the company will launch, as the Instagram page has not been active in over a year.

Despite no longer being on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and stepping back from being in the spotlight as a whole, Nikki has remained busy over the last two years. Even while doing this, Nikki has found a way to remain an advocate for Pauly D, while also doing things she loves to do for herself. With another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation right around the corner, here’s hoping Nikki will eventually return to television screens.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will premiere on MTV on February 8, 2024, at 8 pm EST.