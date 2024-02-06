The Jersey Turnpike crew is back in the seventh season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It’s been over 14 years since the group of young partygoers showed up on MTV’s Jersey Shore, and the world couldn’t look away. Surprisingly, the chaos lasted for six seasons, chock-full of drama, fighting, drinking, and of course tanning. The fame and partying proved to take a toll on the group as the group took a long break from the screen. Children came into the picture as relationships evolved and friendships were strained. On the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, most members rejoined, touring around and revisiting some familiar territory.

According to Deadline, viewership saw a massive jump as all nine of the original Jersey Shore cast finally came back together with Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola’s return. The excitement for Season 7 is likely the highest since the Family Vacation was announced. With all the history to unpack, we’ve compiled everything we know about the upcoming season, from how to watch it to what will happen between some of the world's most infamous exes.

When is ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Coming Out?

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to be released on February 8, 2024.

Watch the Trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7

While MTV’s exclusive trailer is on its website, the Jersey Shore YouTube channel released a Season 7 Teaser on February 1, 2024.

In the teaser, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is back to his shenanigans, hosting a get-together while hiring a red-carpet camera crew to capture the moment each guest arrives. Every cast member shows up except one. Where is Angelina Pivarnick? In Season 6, Angelina had a genealogist track down her father, and as they found a trail, she became closer and closer to finding him, until it finally happened. The decision to meet a long-lost parent is huge and one that may unravel in Season 7, as the teaser reveals just how Angelina feels about this momentous discovery.

Where Can You Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 will air on MTV on February 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST. The series is also available on Hulu.

Who Stars in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7?

This season, the entire original cast is back with Pauly D, the lovable DJ, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese, who became America's favorite meatballs; Mike Sorrentino, who would show his abs, point and say, “The situation,” Jenni "JWoww" Farley, perhaps the most mature member and unofficial caretaker for the group, Vinny Guadagnino, the baby of the group with a huge heart, Angelina Pivarnick, who didn’t last long in the original series but to everyone's surprise stuck around for Family Vacation, and last but not least, the original terrible duo, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whose up and down relationship fueled everyone's addiction for the original show.

Among the original cast members, there are some new faces, including Mike’s wife, Lauren; Deena’s husband, Christopher Buckner; JWoww’s fiancé, Zack Carpinello; Angelina’s Fiancé; Vinny Tortorella, and Sammi’s boyfriend, Justin May.

What is ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 About?

Though everybody talks about Sammi’s return and Ronnie's reactions in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, it’s been around a decade since the couple officially split. Despite how much it might benefit the show's ratings, we hope they’ve matured enough to stay out of drama this season. What’s more important is Angelina's supposed upcoming reunion with her father. Apart from that, the Jersey Shore will be honored by the Mayor of Atlantic City. Mike, Vinny, and Pauly head to Tuscon, AZ, and finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the original gang will return to the original location at Seaside Shores, New Jersey. it finally comes full circle, a moment that true fans of Jersey Shore cannot miss.

