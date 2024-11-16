OG fans of Jersey Shore know how iconic the spin-off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is. Family Vacation allows us to watch our favorite cast members a second time. It's awesome watching Pauly D thrive as a professional DJ. I love watching Nicole Lavelle Polizzi (Snooki), Jennifer Farley (JWoww), and Deena Cortese embracing motherhood and spending time with their families, while also having fun just like the old days. Watching Mike Sorrentino (The Situation) overcome his addiction and become a father and build a family with his wife is amazing. Watching Family Vacation feels just like the old days, but someone very important to the reality series was missing until recently: Sammi Giancola.

I have always thought that Sammi was a very important factor within the Jersey Shore cast. Arguably, Sammi went through the most out of each cast member. From her toxic relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Margo where she experienced mental and physical abuse, to every woman in the house going against her in Season 3, a lot happened to her. I don't blame her for not returning to Family Vacation right away, but I'm glad she's back because she makes the show enjoyable.

Sam is Strong and Better Than Ever

I think that Sammi is such a strong woman, and I'm glad that she can show the world just how strong she is now that she is back on the show. For years, we fans watched MTV drop episodes involving multiple kinds of abuse, which is insane to think about. From Season 2 in Miami where Ron cheated on her the entire time, to the scene in Season 3 where Ron broke all of her belongings, stomped on her glasses, screamed in her face, and shoved her, we watched this disgusting, toxic relationship as if it were supposed to be a normal occurrence - when it wasn't. Sammi was only 23 years old when she experienced all of this. It's astonishing to think that, at such a young age, the entire world was watching you and your relationship. And on top of her relationship with Ronnie, she fought with Snooki, Jenni, and Deena multiple times - physical and verbal. This is why I say that Sammi is incredibly strong because, despite everything she went through involving reality television, she chose to come back better than ever.

Watching Family Vacation with both Ron and Sam was strange at first because it was almost like I was waiting for a fight to happen - but I'm so happy it didn't. Sam being in the same room as Ron and not even giving him the time of day is the best revenge she could ever get. She has set a great example for women everywhere: you are not your past. You can come back stronger and unbothered. I think her coming back to TV was the best decision for her because women who have been in her position can watch her live her best life now and realize that they can as well. She puts Angelina Pivarnick in her place as well. I love how real Sammi is and how she is not afraid to speak her mind and defend herself/her friends.

'Jersey Shore' Works When the Entire Group Is Together

When I used to watch Jersey Shore, I lived for the silly moments between the cast. When everyone stayed in and had prank wars, rap battles, or just walked the boardwalk together, they were my favorite because we got to see their close friendships. I especially loved it when all the women got along, because it was just amazingly entertaining, and you could tell they really loved each other. These friendships were definitely missed while Sam was gone. Pauly D missed her so much that they bought a doll and repeatedly called it "Sam". Yes, drama is a huge component in reality TV, but friendships play a big part as well, and it's awesome to watch the entire cast again. My favorite friendship is the Sam and Jenni duo because they went through the most. Physical fighting, hating each other, and essentially causing a house division to become best friends. I'm happy I get to watch them again, and I can't wait to see Sam continue to kill it on the show.

Sam is such an important cast member on Jersey Shore. She is proof that you are not your past and deserve better. Although I understand her choice to step away from the show, I am glad she decided to come back and show everyone how successful and happy she is.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

