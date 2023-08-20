The Big Picture Angelina's grievances at the reunion will resurface later due to her inability to understand that she overreacted to normal friend questions from Jenni. She sees herself as passionate rather than over dramatic.

Sammi is focused on mending relationships and distancing herself from Angelina's drama, which is a smart move. The family dinner brings everyone together except for Ronnie, which may spark controversy due to Sammi bringing up past pain caused by Ronnie.

Fans of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are loving the nostalgic throwbacks, particularly the banter between Sammi and Vinny. The prank war champion, Pauly D, sets up an elaborate prank involving alien talk, which is expected to result in a successful and entertaining freakout.

Fan of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are wondering: Will this reunion drama ever actually die down? Things seemed to get squashed in this week’s episode, but as everyone knows, this is Angelina. The peace will not last.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Angelina Is Not Dramatic, She’s Just Passionate. Allegedly.

We start off with Angelina and Nicole, as Angelina has decided to ruin the good vibes to air her grievances about the reunion. They kind of hash things out, but there was no real resolution or understanding developed. This tells a learned viewer of this series that it will come back later, as Angelina still doesn’t understand that she overreacted to Jenni’s normal friend questions. She feels like she isn’t over dramatic, she’s just “passionate”, which is followed by another moment of A+ editing, as all of Angelina’s “passionate” moments are played one right after the other.

Meanwhile, in the other room, Sammi is catching up with everyone, and making it very clear that she is there to mend relationships, not fight, continuing to distance herself from Angelina’s nonsense hilariously. It’s both a smart move, and a fair move. The crew comes together to have a fabulous family dinner, which, sidebar; it's pleasant to see regular people who know how to cook on TV. They have a nice dinner and the family is officially back together again. Well, almost. Ronnie isn’t there. Yet. And Mike, who invited him, is well aware that this may spark controversy, as Sammi once again brings up all the pain Ronnie caused her in the past. There’s about to be a situation.

How long will JSFV fans have to endure the constant stream of nostalgic throwbacks? Who knows. What is known is that OG fans are living for it. Sammi and Vinny begin ripping on each other just like old times, as is shown via flashback footage of the worst rap battle in the history of rap battles. A+ editing, yet again. After dinner, Deena pulls Angelina aside to hash things out. This conversation felt more productive, as Deena was able to focus Angelina on their personal issue, as Jenni had nothing to do with Deena’s beef, despite Angelina’s insistence on the opposite. It seems like she heard her, but again, we’ll see if that’s actually true. Regardless, they hug it out, and the festivities officially begin. The boys go down to the game room to chat and gossip, while the girls get that good wine drunk, inciting a loud and sloppy love fest, which, to their credit, is extremely fun. Their drunken fun is montaged under a score of Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly”, which solidifies the hypothesis that all of this is purely a gift for Xennials and Millenials.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ The Prank War Champion Rises

Pauly D is one of the most unserious people on the planet. So naturally, as the self-proclaimed prank war champion, his next prank had to be something out of this world. During the episode we learn that Mike is a flat-earther and Deena believes that aliens inhabit human bodies, much similar to the beliefs of a certain church that will not be named. All the alien talk sets the stage for Pauly’s next prank. The exposition phase of this prank was easy to start, as the conversation about aliens came up naturally. Next up, is the rising action, in which Pauly is setting the wheels of the prank in motion. He chats with the workers at the ski resort to bring them in the loop and to ensure they play along. After all, every good director knows that building a complete world is necessary for better storytelling. This isn’t just a prank, it’s a full-on production that includes a drone show.

And based on the freakouts in the preview for next week’s episode, the prank will work. The editing made it seem like the freakouts are due to some Angelina vs. Jenni problems, but with Deena’s “I want to go home and be with my kids” reaction, it’s more likely that Pauly’s prank was a success.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Additional Thoughts

