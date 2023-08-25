The Big Picture Pauly D's alien invasion prank causes chaos in the house as Deena has a meltdown and Nicole screams about wanting her children.

The Jersey Shore crew enjoys a day of snow activities, with Deena planning a cardboard sled race that is won by Mike and Angelina.

Jenni and Angelina's icy friendship is tested as they sit next to each other at lunch, leading to weird flirtatious interactions with Vinny.

The drama rages on in the Jersey Shore house. Pauly, aka DJ Pauly D, aka The Prank War Champion continues planting the seeds of his alien invasion prank by talking about aliens a lot. The prank was bound to be a success, but perhaps it was a little too successful? Deena has a full on meltdown alongside Nicole as chaos erupts in the house during the fake invasion. And there's a lot more to unpack from this week's episode.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Proves Meatballs Never Quit

Image via MTV

It’s time for a day of fun in the snow for the Jersey Shore crew! Deena is in her Pinterest mom element as she has planned a cute activity for everyone to do. The gang suits up and is ready to leave, but Angelina takes her time drinking a glass of wine. She said it’s her vacation and she can do what she wants. We would have done the same thing, especially with how cold it looks to be. It’s smart to warm herself up with a little wine! As they leave in cars separated based on gender, the boys (but mostly Mike) fret over the potential drama between the girls, specifically Angelina and Jenni, because they know that bubble is going to burst at any moment. When the gang does finally make it to the resort, Deena has arranged for a cardboard sled race. It’s cute, and all the little cardboard sleds are shaped into different things. The Meatballs instinctively choose the wine bottle sled, and Mike and Angelina take another one to race in. The rest of the crew is skeptical, and not wanting to hurt themselves, opt to watch. It’s the Meatballs vs. Sitchalina. And the race is won very clearly by Mike and Angelina, as Deena and Nicole pretty much eat snow the whole way down. The whole way down. Mike and Angelina did a shockingly good job working together, and even Mike is impressed, as they have not had the best interactions over the past decade. Deena says her, “Equiliberium” is off, so it seems like gang is done with the cardboard sleds for the day.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Showcases Jenni and Angelina’s Icy Friendship

Image via MTV

Everyone sits down to lunch, who winds up sitting next to each other? Jenni and Angelina, of course! The dreaded pairing with the most unfinished business. Mike is immediately fretting about it again. In fact, the only people who don’t seem unbothered are Angelina and Jenni. Nicole and Deena feel angry about it for some reason? However, it does make sense that they wanted to play nice at lunch. They were having a fun day, why ruin it? Jenni also makes a great point; she’s skeptical about burying the hatchet with Angelina because it never lasts too long. Angelina always finds something to get mad at her about, so why mend a fence that’s just going to get broken again? Her logic is sound, but the Meatballs are still annoyed by it. The lunch continues to get sillier as Angelina and Vinny start up their non-sexual but also very sexual non-flirtatious flirting, which Sammi is weirded out by. To be fair, everyone is weirded out by their relationship. Angelina is aggressively flirtatious towards Vinny, while Vinny is equally pervy right back at her. It’s weird, but normal for the crew, and soon they head back to the vacation house.

RELATED: Sammi's Return to 'Jersey Shore’ May Not Be Permanent

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Sets Up Pauly D’s Secret Invasion

It’s game night, which means the real games are about to begin. Pauly brings his boyfriend Vinny into the loop about the prank in order to get his help with the final phase. Vinny’s job is to make sure everyone is in the right place at the right time, which may be a difficult task, as the Meatballs are pretty far gone at this point. They’ve got a lot of wine percolating through their tiny bodies. They manage to round them up and that’s when the prank commences. Vinny sees the lights first, and while some of them (Deena and Mike) are freaking out about the lights, everyone else is curious. It isn’t until production starts urgently telling everyone to get into the house that the real panic sets in. It’s a perfect storm of chaos too; Deena is crying and yelling about wanting her children, Nicole is screaming at Deena to stop crying while also yelling about wanting her children. Mike is running around holding bags of food while telling everyone they can live off of almonds for weeks. It’s truly a masterpiece of reality television. Gold stars for Pauly’s prank all around, though based on where the episode left off, it’s clear that Deena and Nicole are going to be very mad at Pauly.

Additional Thoughts

Image via MTV