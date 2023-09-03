The Big Picture Jenni and Angelina's unresolved conflict is causing tension and drama in the vacation house.

Sammi's birthday is celebrated with a party planned by Nicole and Angelina, while Vinny's birthday is constantly overlooked and made fun of.

Everyone wants Jenni and Angelina to make up, but Jenni is hesitant due to fears of another blow-up with Angelina.

This week the gang is hyper-focused on Jenngelina's lack of conflict resolution. It's also Sammi's birthday, and the crew shows her the birthday love they will never give Vinny.

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' First Encounters of the Jerz-Kind

The mayhem is in full force as the episode begins with the prank war champion fallout. Nicole and Deena are losing their minds loudly while Sammi freaks out in a more silent fashion. Production, who were probably concerned that the Meatballs were going to do something drastic, finally let everyone know it was a prank. Nicole gets even more enraged, and soon Deena is the one trying to comfort her. Jenni is annoyed by the Meatball’s reaction to the prank, and she and Deena almost get into a fight, before the mood is saved by our favorite loveable guidos in inflatable alien costumes. Peace reigns in the vacation house, for now.

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' The Surgically Enhanced Elephant In the Room

Mike is very concerned about the conflict between Jenni and Angelina. He gossips like the middle-aged Lula-Roe selling soccer mom that he is, while Vinny and Pauly roll their eyes. Mike is unparalleled in his ability to stir the pot. In this case it’s alright, since Sammi wants the full tea from everyone. While this is happening, Nicole and Angelina have a similar conversation. Everybody just wants Jenngelina to get along. It’s clear that they both love each other, but for whatever reason, Jenni just makes Angelina feel insecure. Angelina didn’t necessarily say that, but that’s what it seems like. When Sammi begins describing what a boss Jenni is, and how she’s a great friend, Angelina looks appalled. This reaction makes sense if you see it through the lens of Angelina feeling inferior to Jenni. A third conversation about this situation is also happening between Deena and Jenni, who’ve left the vacation house early for mommy reasons. Jenni doesn’t want to make up because she knows another Angelina blow up will happen again. Deena, like everyone else, wants them to bury the hatchet. As a viewer, we’re also ready for them to make up, so these conversations can stop.

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Sammi’s Birthday aka Everybody Hates Vinny

Nicole discovers that Sammi’s birthday is coming up, and she and Angelina decide to plan a party for her, and simultaneously make fun of Vinny at the same time. It has now become a running joke that nobody cares about Vinny’s birthday. He’s had lackluster attempts at fun, and his most recent birthday was actually the catalyst for the Jenngelina 2023 fight. Much like Tamar Braxton, his birthday too was outshined by an engagement. They plot with Mike and Pauly to plan a surprise party for her, and the boys make Vinny do the most work for the party. They make him set up, they make him grill, and he pouts about it the entire time. Poor Vinny.

